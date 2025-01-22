Metalysis Addresses “Unprecedented” Demand with New Powder Research Units

UK-based metal 3D printing powder manufacturer Metalysis installed three new Gen 1 units at its Discovery Centre in Catcliffe, Rotherham, increasing its first-stage research capabilities by a third.

These Gen 1 R&D systems are used in the first step of Metalysis’ Fray, Farthing, and Chen (FFC) Cambridge electrolysis method for producing 3D printable metal alloy powders. The process is scaled across the company’s Gen 1-4 units, with material output increasing from grams per machine run with the Gen 1, to tens of tonnes per annum via the Gen 4.

Metalysis’ new systems, which bring its total suite of Gen 1 units to 12, have been added in response to “unprecedented” demand from the high entropy alloy (HEA) and commercial space sectors. They will be used to develop novel materials for advanced applications in hypersonics, defense, clean energy, and space

“We are delighted to be expanding Metalysis’ development capabilities by increasing the number of our Gen 1 units by a third. This need for substantial expansion is led by our partners and potential partners – particularly in the hypersonics and space sectors – who have sourced Metalysis as their global partner for the development and commercial supply of advanced novel materials,” commented Nitesh Shah, CEO of Metalysis.

“As these innovative sectors grow, the need for novel advanced materials increases, and our Gen 1 units will allow us to work with partners on the required physical properties and chemical compositions of their advanced materials,” he added.

Metalysis Gen 1 units. Photo via Metalysis

Creating metal powder with FFC Cambridge

Metalysis’ FFC Cambridge process uses molten salt electrolysis to turn metal oxides into metal powder, bypassing conventional melting techniques. Each unit features a rock salt electrolyte and an anode, with the metal oxide acting as the cathode.

When the rock salt is heated between 650-950℃ with a voltage applied, oxygen is released at the anode, leaving behind a metal sponge. This is crushed, milled, and dried to create an angular metal alloy powder. Earlier this month, Metalysis acquired a 40 kW Tekna spheroidiser to produce spherical powders, which retain unique attributes required by global customers.

Metalysis’ single-stage electrolysis approach requires much lower temperatures and less energy than traditional melting processes, making it more sustainable and affordable. Additionally, hazardous chemicals are not required, enhancing user safety.

The company’s process is also more adaptable than conventional melting approaches. Bespoke materials can be customized to meet specific customer demands. This flexibility has made Metalysis a key partner in industries like electronics, semiconductors, clean energy, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing, where unique materials are required. Notably, materials can be developed with specific physical properties and chemical compositions, something traditional manufacturers struggle with.

Another key advantage is its versatility. The process supports a wide range of precursors, including dry powders, ceramics, reactive gases, and suspensions. It can create powders up to 500 μm at feed rates of 5–10 kg/h and is compatible with both research and production-scale operations.

FFC Cambridge is used in Metalysis’ Gen 1 to Gen 4 systems. Its Gen 1 and 2 units, located at the Catcliffe facility, are used for R&D applications. Gen 3 and 4 are based at the Metalysis Manufacturing Centre in Wath upon Dearneare. These larger, commercial systems tackle the high-volume production of end-use metal powders.

Metalysis’ Gen 4 industrial powder production unit. Photo via Metalysis.

Metalysis facing “unprecedented” demand

Metalysis’ decision to expand its material research and development capabilities comes amid growing demand from advanced industries like hypersonics, aerospace, and defense.

These R&D systems serve commercial customers by producing small amounts of material as proof of principle before high-volume production is executed by Metalysis’ Gen 2-4 units. The ability to trial small batches of expensive metal powder increases flexibility and affordability, meaning customers don’t need to contend with large minimum order quantities.

The value of the UK-based materials company’s offerings has made it a key supplier to the space exploration sector. Metalysis is working with the European Space Agency (ESA) to convert lunar regolith into metal 3D printing alloys. The ESA is developing the FFC Cambridge process at the Gen 1 scale. Concurrently, Metalysis is in conversation with commercial partners to eventually deploy its Gen 2 technology on the lunar surface.

By employing an oxygen-evolving anode instead of the conventional carbon alternative, oxygen is released during the company’s electrolysis process. This is particularly valuable for in-space manufacturing, as the oxygen can be captured and used to sustain human life.

Metalysis’ new Gen 1 units also seek to address the growing demand for High-entropy alloys (HEA). Traditionally, alloys are created by mixing two metals together, which can result in an uneven material distribution. On the other hand, HEAs feature an equal configuration of elements. As such, alloys can be made with desired attributes spread evenly throughout the material.

This offers value for creating feedstocks with strength, ductility, and resistance to fatigue, corrosion, oxidation, and temperature resistance. The company claims this new generation of metals has ushered in a “revolution in metallurgy not seen since the Bronze Age.”

Titanium parts and powder produced by Metalysis. Photo via Metalysis.

Manufacturing metal powders at scale

Metalysis is not the only company working to expand the production of 3D printable metal powders to address growing demand.

Back in 2023, Montreal-based metal powder producer and plasma torch specialist PyroGenesis received an order for five metric tonnes (5,000 kg) of plasma atomized titanium metal powders used in 3D printing. This was the company’s first “by-the-tonne” order for titanium metal powder. The customer, an advanced materials company in the US, also provisionally ordered an additional six tonnes of the 3D printable powder to meet growing demand.

2023 also saw titanium developer IperionX win Phase 1 of the NSIN-sponsored AFRL Reprocessing of Metallic Scrap and Waste Powders Grand Challenge. Through this initiative, the company set out to build equipment and processes for converting scrap titanium into 3D printable powders at scale. To achieve this, it suggested a unique approach to waste recycling, deoxygenating the powder to make it usable.

Elsewhere, industrial 3D printing materials manufacturer 6K Additive partnered with French metal 3D printing specialist Z3DLab to manufacture the latter’s ZTi titanium alloys range of powders. These materials are optimized for 3D printed medical implants and aerospace applications. 6K leveraged its UniMelt technology to process the ZTi alloys, producing dense, spherical powders for use in additive manufacturing. This approach reportedly delivers up to 100% yield, increasing the commercial viability of material production.

