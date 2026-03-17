Metallic Glass Motor Components 3D Printed in Breakthrough for Energy-Efficient Electric Motors

Electric motors are among the most widespread energy-converting devices on the planet, and among the least efficient at small scales. A measurable share of the electricity they consume is lost as heat, a consequence of how conventional metal alloys respond to alternating magnetic fields.

Researchers at Saarland University in Saarbrücken, Germany, have spent four years and €3.5 million in EU funding trying to eliminate that loss at the material level and have 3D printed fully amorphous metallic motor components. What this demonstrates is that laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) can now control cooling rates precisely enough to produce complex metal parts with no crystal structure, representing a significant step toward a class of high-performance materials.

The work was carried out under the Additive Manufacturing of Amorphous Metals for Soft Magnetics (AM2SoftMag) project, funded by the EU’s Horizon Europe Pathfinder programme between 2022 and early 2026.

Professor Ralf Busch and doctoral candidate Amirhossein Ghavimi (right) are working on the development of more energy-efficient electric motors using metallic glass. Photo via Pasquale D’Angiolillo/UdS.

Stronger Than Steel, Shaped Like Plastic

Leading the effort, Professor Ralf Busch has been pursuing amorphous alloys as a solution to a fundamental inefficiency in electric motors. “We are looking into ways of cutting these efficiency losses by improving the materials used in electric motors. In today’s motors, the stator and rotor components are made from conventional soft magnetic, coarse-grained iron alloys. Although these alloys are already optimized, they still exhibit relatively high hysteresis losses during re-magnetization. We want to replace these conventional crystalline alloys with amorphous, glass-like alloys, as they lose hardly any energy during re-magnetization,” said Busch. In metallic glasses, the disordered atomic structure allows magnetic domains to reorient freely, cutting the energy losses that accumulate during motor operation.

Despite the name, metallic glass has nothing in common with window glass in terms of fragility, it is structurally stronger than steel. The word “glass” refers only to the absence of a crystal lattice inside the material, and that internal disorder is precisely what makes it valuable for motor applications.

The team produces these materials by melting iron-rich powder with a laser and controlling the cooling rate precisely enough that 50-micrometre layers solidify before any crystal structure can form. The result is a fully amorphous component that can be shaped into complex motor geometries. The process also removes the need for cobalt and other critical alloying elements typically found in high-performance motor materials, a tangible sustainability advantage.

Finding the Right Formula

Identifying alloys that simultaneously satisfied glass formation, magnetic performance, and 3D printing compatibility proved to be the project’s central challenge. “We selected hundreds of alloys and tested their resistance to crystallization. In an alloy containing five elements, that meant searching through a five-dimensional compositional space. If an alloy fails, it’s back to the drawing board for a complete redesign. The breakthrough came just over a year ago,” said Busch. After screening several candidates, the team identified three viable compositions that made fully amorphous printed motor components possible.

However, “The challenge now is to develop the process so that it works reliably in practice and at industrial scale,” said Professor Matthias Nienhaus, a drive technology specialist at Saarland University and co-investigator on the project.

Professor Ralf Busch and doctoral candidate Amirhossein Ghavimi are working on the development of more energy-efficient electric motors using metallic glass. Photo via Gerhild Sieber/UdS.

Current efforts are focused on refining the L-PBF process parameters and developing new manufacturing methods to bring the technology closer to industrial readiness. The work continues through a Europe-wide collaboration.

The consortium was originally anchored at Saarland University by Professor Isabella Gallino in 2022. Industrial 3D printing of the magnetic components is handled by Heraeus AMLOY Technologies in Germany. Academic partners include Dr. Teresa Pérez Prado at IMDEA Materials Foundation in Madrid specializing in metal additive manufacturing, Dr. Paola Tiberto at INRIM in Turin focused on magnetic property measurement, and Dr. Tomasz Choma at AMAZEMET in Warsaw covering metal powder production.

Motor Efficiency Has Become a Strategic Priority for Additive Manufacturing

Reducing energy losses in electric motors sits at the intersection of electrification, sustainability targets, and industrial competitiveness. As e-mobility, robotics, and automation expand, the inefficiency of conventional motor materials is becoming an increasingly expensive liability and additive manufacturing is emerging as one of the few production routes precise enough to address it at the material level.

Several efforts are already moving in this direction from different angles. Additive Drives secured a new investment to scale 3D printed motors that reach up to 98% energy efficiency, cutting energy losses by 70%, while eliminating rare-earth materials entirely. Similarly, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) recently developed a multimaterial extrusion platform capable of fabricating fully functional electric motors on-site in a single step, aimed at more localized and flexible production.

The Saarland work takes a different approach entirely. Where others optimize geometry, sourcing, or manufacturing flexibility, it addresses the physical mechanism behind energy loss, replacing the crystalline metal structure that generates heat during magnetic reversal with one that does not.

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Featured image shows Professor Ralf Busch and doctoral candidate Amirhossein Ghavimi (right) are working on the development of more energy-efficient electric motors using metallic glass. Photo via Pasquale D’Angiolillo/UdS.