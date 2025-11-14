MetalFab 420K Enters Production With Stoke Space as First Customer

Additive Industries, a Netherlands-based developer of industrial metal 3D printers, has confirmed that Stoke Space will be the first production customer for its new MetalFab 420K system. The agreement follows a six-month beta program completed at Stoke’s facility in Kent, Washington, where engineers tested one of the first 420K units built. Installed in May 2025, the machine was used to manufacture complex parts for the company’s reusable launch vehicle.

Stoke Space, an American aerospace firm developing fully and rapidly reusable orbital rockets, worked closely with Additive Industries’ development team throughout the evaluation. The MetalFab 420K, equipped with four 1-kilowatt full-field lasers, follows the earlier MetalFab G2 platform and was engineered for advanced additive manufacturing environments that demand precision and consistency.

“Additive manufacturing plays a critical role in our manufacturing and production efforts,” said Kunal Naik, Senior Manager of Additive Manufacturing at Stoke Space. “The MetalFab 420K gives us the productivity, precision, and reliability we need to move quickly from design iteration to flight hardware. Additive Industries has been a strong partner throughout the beta program, and this next step reflects our confidence in the system’s readiness for production.”

Stoke Space’s Nova launch vehicle in orbit. Image via Stoke Space.

After completing the trial, Stoke Space purchased five MetalFab 420K systems to expand in-house capacity. The investment strengthens its additive infrastructure ahead of upcoming Nova rocket milestones and positions Additive Industries to scale its latest platform across high-demand sectors.

“We are extremely proud that Stoke Space has placed its continued trust in Additive Industries’ MetalFab technology,” said Mark Massey, CEO of Additive Industries. “The system has been designed and developed with exactly this type of customer and application in mind, and it is exciting to see innovative companies like Stoke Space adopt our technology for production.”

Headquartered in Eindhoven, Additive Industries specializes in large-format, automated metal 3D printing systems for continuous industrial use. Its MetalFab line integrates powder handling, modular build exchange, and in-process calibration to reduce downtime while emphasizing safety and sustainability. The MetalFab 420K extends these capabilities with higher laser power and parallel processing to meet the needs of aerospace, energy, and high-tech manufacturing.

MetalFab 420K. Photo via Additive industries.

Stoke Space’s Nova rocket program relies on rapid design iteration and short manufacturing cycles. Funded by the U.S. Space Force, Defense Innovation Unit, NASA, and the National Science Foundation, the company is developing a fully reusable launch system intended to operate with aircraft-like frequency. Additive manufacturing enables Stoke Space to consolidate assemblies, optimize cooling channels, and accelerate testing while minimizing material waste.

With the beta program concluded and multiple 420K units now entering service, Additive Industries has transitioned the system from development to full commercial deployment. Stoke Space’s adoption marks the first operational validation of the four-kilowatt-laser configuration, confirming readiness for broader industrial implementation. Both organizations plan to refine system performance through feedback gathered during serial manufacturing.

