Metal AM Market Set for $13B Growth, Says IDTechEx

Metal additive manufacturing (AM) is expected to reach a market value of $13 billion by 2035, nearly tripling in size over the next decade, according to a new report from IDTechEx. The report, Metal Additive Manufacturing 2025–2035: Technologies, Players, and Market Outlook, outlines how metal AM is shifting from prototyping and tooling to end-use production in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and general manufacturing.

IDTechEx, an independent research firm focused on emerging technologies since 1999, identifies three key trends currently shaping the metal AM market: the dominance of laser powder bed fusion (LPBF), regional acceleration in China, and the economic uncertainty driven by tariff policies.

Laser Powder Bed Fusion Retains Market Leadership Due to Versatility and Maturity

Despite rising interest in alternative technologies like metal binder jetting (MBJ) and metal-polymer filament extrusion (MPFE), LPBF continues to dominate metal AM in both revenue and adoption. LPBF, which uses lasers to fuse metal powder into parts layer by layer, is the most commercially mature metal 3D printing method. It is backed by extensive operational experience from both equipment manufacturers and industrial users.

MBJ and MPFE were expected to challenge LPBF due to their simplified workflows and potential cost advantages. However, IDTechEx reports that end-users are still grappling with technical and economic limitations in these newer methods. For example, MBJ is limited by sintering constraints, making it suitable only for specific geometries and part sizes, while MPFE is often confined to prototyping, jigs, and fixtures due to material and strength limitations.

LPBF’s strength lies in its ability to scale across a wide range of applications. Depending on machine configuration—such as build volume or number of lasers—LPBF systems are used for producing small injection molds and large aerospace components alike. This range of use cases reinforces LPBF’s position as the leading technology in the metal AM sector.

Breakdown of the 2024 global metal AM install base by process. Image via IDTechEx.

Domestic Growth in China Redefines Global Market Share

Metal AM in China is expanding rapidly, supported by a domestic ecosystem that prefers cost-competitive local manufacturers. Companies such as Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies (BLT), HBD, and EPlus3D have significantly increased their market presence over the past decade, supplying Chinese firms across sectors including aerospace and automotive.

These manufacturers have grown without heavily relying on exports. While international attention to Chinese metal AM remained low until recent years, domestic demand has allowed firms like BLT to scale consistently. Double-digit annual growth rates have enabled several of these companies to open offices in Europe and North America, establishing new distribution partnerships and service networks.

Price remains a key selling point. Metal AM systems require high upfront capital, and the affordability of Chinese-built machines is a primary factor for international customers evaluating suppliers. However, IDTechEx notes that escalating trade tensions and the introduction of new tariffs could complicate overseas expansion plans for Chinese firms. Even so, the scale of China’s internal market is expected to sustain ongoing development in the region.

Tariff Pressures Generate Mixed Signals for Investment in Additive Manufacturing

Tariff policies designed to promote domestic manufacturing in the United States are producing conflicting effects for the metal AM industry. On one side, tariffs have prompted renewed interest in reshoring and local production. This shift could favor metal AM technologies that enable decentralized manufacturing and rapid lead times.

However, uncertainty surrounding tariffs has already triggered a pullback in capital spending across several industries. Companies are delaying investments in new manufacturing facilities, and many are scaling back research and development budgets. These developments affect the willingness of firms to adopt emerging production technologies like metal AM, particularly for applications that require substantial upfront validation and certification.

IDTechEx reports that in the second half of 2024, economic uncertainty contributed to a slowdown in metal AM growth. The report suggests that this trend could continue depending on how trade and industrial policy evolve in 2025.

Forecast from IDTechEx showing projected growth of the metal additive manufacturing hardware and materials market from 2025 to 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Image via IDTechEx.

Market Projections Segmented by Technology and Material Class

The report provides detailed forecasts for metal AM hardware, materials, and installed base growth through 2035. Projections are broken down into ten metal printing processes and nine categories of metal materials, offering granular insight into market dynamics. Forecast data is supplemented with comparative benchmarks for each technology and application case studies.

Material demand is also expected to rise as metal AM transitions to production-scale use. The report highlights increasing requirements for powder uniformity, process stability, and repeatable part quality—factors critical for certification in aerospace and other high-regulation sectors.

Profiles of leading companies are based on direct interviews and market performance tracking. These include manufacturers of LPBF systems, providers of MBJ technologies, and developers of metal feedstocks. The analysis also outlines competitive strategies and regional positioning.

Access to Full Research and Industry Insights

The full Metal Additive Manufacturing 2025–2035 report is available at www.IDTechEx.com/MetalAM, where sample pages and additional data are also offered.

IDTechEx’s broader 3D printing research portfolio includes coverage of polymers, ceramics, electronics, and large-scale applications such as construction and biomedical devices. To view the full library of additive manufacturing market studies, visit www.IDTechEx.com/Research/3D.

Cover of Metal Additive Manufacturing 2025–2035: Technologies, Players, and Market Outlook. Image via IDTechEx.

