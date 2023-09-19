Metal 3D printing with 16 lasers? Farsoon Technologies developing new FS1521 PBF-LB 3D printer series

Nominate now for the 3D Printing Industry Awards 2023.

Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Farsoon Technologies has announced the development of the FS1521M, a new series of Laser Beam Powder Bed Fusion (PBF-LB) 3D printers which boast a large build volume and 16 fiber lasers.

The FS1521M includes a build chamber diameter of 1530mm and an 850mm Z-axis height. Farsoon also offers a FS1521M-U variant, with an increased Z-axis height of 1650mm. What’s more, both models come equipped with 16, 500-watt fiber lasers, which are said to boost productivity for volume fabrication

Both FS1521M and FS1521M-U 3D printers can also be purchased with circular and square build cartridge configurations, meeting a broad range of applications. Notably, the FS1521M-U square cartridge model features a substantial build volume of 3,682 Liters, making it one of the largest laser-powder bed fusion (LPBF) 3D printers currently on the market.

Debuted during TCT Asia 2023 in Shanghai earlier this month, Farsoon claims that the FS1521M and the FS1521M-U offer significant potential for the oil & gas and aerospace industries.

Farsoon FS1521M-U. Image via Farsoon Technologies.

Farsoon’s new 16-laser 3D printer

According to Farsoon, thanks to new calibration algorithms, each of the 16 laser’s operation and overlap can be precisely controlled. This guarantees uniform mechanical properties of the parts throughout the build area, the company claims. Moreover, the FS1521M and FS1521M-U’s advanced multi-laser scanning strategies offer optional modes towards efficiency, quality, and balanced performance for different manufacturing needs.

The FS1521M series also offers high 3D print speeds of up to 400cm3/h, which equates to 3.27kg/hr in inconel. As such, Farsoon claims that the FS1521M series offers maximized 3D printing speeds for large-format parts, whilst also reducing manufacturing costs for high-volume series production.

The new PBF-LB 3D printer series also features a novel gas flow design that ensures stable, real-time particle removal. This is said to enhance end-part quality and operational flexibility. Parallel permanent filtration systems are also incorporated, allowing for uninterrupted 3D printing for extreme build times.

A contactless, closed-loop powder handling system is also incorporated. This provides powder supply, recycling and sieving functionality, and is conducted under a fully inert gas-protected system for operational safety. The FS1521M is also said to offer continuous feeding and collection of overflow powder, thanks to its modular and redundant powder container design.

Developments in laser-powered 3D printing

The 3D printing industry has witnessed the launch of a number of new LPBF 3D printers over the past year. During RAPID + TCT 2023, German machine tool manufacturer TRUMPF announced its TruPrint 1000 LPBF 3D printer. Designed for additive series production, this new 3D printer has been designed to meet demand in the dental sector.

An entry-level system for 3D printing with metal powders, the TruPrint 1000 incorporates the use of Multilaser technology and a preform, enabling the efficient 3D printing of 64 individual dental abutments in approximately one hour. Possessing two 200-watt lasers, this 3D printer also offers a multi-plate option that allows for uninterrupted operation by automatically swapping the build plate. This eliminates the need for manual intervention during the additive manufacturing process.

At the start of the year, Chinese 3D printer manufacturer Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) launched the BLT-S1000, a new large-format LPBF 3D printer. Said to be BLT’s most powerful 3D printer to date, the BLT-S1000 features a substantial 1200mm x 600mm x 1500mm build volume, and can be configured with up to twelve 500-watt lasers. As such, this 3D printer can produce large parts at speeds of up to 300 cm3/h. The BLT-S1000 is being marketed towards engine and petroleum power applications, especially those in the aerospace and automotive sectors.

Featured image shows the new Farsoon FS1521M-U. Image via Farsoon Technologies.