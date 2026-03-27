Meshy and MakerWorld Team Up to Put AI 3D Model Generation in Bambu Lab Users’ Hands

Bambu Lab‘s MakerWorld has integrated Meshy, a generative AI platform for 3D model creation, into its MakerLab hub, letting users turn any photo into a print-ready 3D model in minutes, no design software or technical skills needed. Alongside the integration, Meshy has updated its Multi-Color Printing feature, which handles texture-to-filament assignment automatically, removing the need for any manual color configuration in slicing software.

Both updates reflect a broader push to make 3D printing accessible to casual enthusiasts and newcomers who own capable printers but lack the modeling skills to create their own files.

Meshy has arrived on MakerWorld. Image via Meshy.

Automated Color Mapping Takes the Guesswork Out of Multi-Filament Printing

Meshy’s Image-to-3D runs entirely in the browser, requires no installation, and is driven by Meshy-6, the company’s most advanced generation engine. The process is straightforward: users open MakerLab’s Image-to-3D at makerworld.com, upload any photo, and within seconds have a usable 3D mesh ready to export as an STL or 3MF file, which then goes directly into Bambu Studio for slicing and printing. Accessing the tool is open to all MakerWorld members, though each export draws 2 MakerLab credits.

“I took a photo of my cat, used Meshy’s Image-to-3D feature right inside MakerWorld, and had a print-ready 3MF file in under two minutes. The model came out exactly as I expected — my Bambu Lab X1C handled the rest. I’ve been 3D printing for years and this is genuinely the fastest I’ve ever gone from idea to finished object,” said Chloe T., a 3D printing enthusiast from Austin, TX.

No More Manual Color Configuration

Color fidelity has always been the most-requested capability among FDM enthusiasts, the ability to hold a finished print that looks just as vibrant as the digital model on screen. Until recently, getting there meant manual color painting inside Bambu Studio, separate mesh repair steps, and a level of technical expertise that put most casual makers off entirely.

Meshy’s overhauled Multi-Color Printing feature, available on meshy.ai, does away with all of that. Textures are automatically analyzed and mapped to precise filament zones compatible with Bambu Lab’s AMS, with every color assignment baked into the exported file, no additional configuration required.

The workflow is just four steps: generate a model on meshy.ai via Image-to-3D or Text-to-3D, enable Multi-Color Printing, export as a .3MF, and drag it into Bambu Studio and print it. The AMS takes it from there, delivering exactly what was visible on screen. For projects that don’t require multiple filaments, the same model can be exported as an STL for single-color printing or as a GLB for digital rendering, all from one source file.

AI-generated multi-color 3D print created with MeshyAI. Photo via MeshyAI.

A Growing Industry Push to Make 3D Modeling Accessible

Meshy’s integration into MakerWorld is part of a wave of efforts across the industry to close the gap between owning a 3D printer and actually being able to design for it. The drive to turn a simple photo or image into a print-ready file, without CAD expertise, has become one of the sector’s most actively pursued goals.

Bambu Lab itself had already been moving in this direction. The company previously released PrintMon Maker, an AI-powered 3D model generator available through MakerWorld that allows users to create 3D printable characters using text or image prompts, with generated designs importable directly into Bambu Studio without additional adjustments.

Other platforms have been pursuing the same accessibility goal from different angles. Womp, a browser-based modeling and printing service, launched a generative AI platform that lets users produce 3D models from text prompts or images, refine them in an interactive workspace, and order physical prints, all without specialized skills or software.

On the research side, NVIDIA introduced PartPacker, an AI system that generates editable, part-based 3D models from a single 2D image, with support for STL and 3MF export formats to enable multi-material printing workflows.

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Featured image shows Meshy has arrived on MakerWorld. Image via Meshy.