Meltio Surpasses 500 3D Printer Sales Amid 50% Revenue Growth

Since its founding in 2019, Linares-based Meltio has sold over 500 metal 3D printers worldwide. The Spanish Direct Energy Deposition (DED) specialist also announced a 50% revenue increase in 2024, when it launched the new M600 metal 3D printer and Meltio Engine Blue integration kit.

Since debuting its first 3D printer, the M450, at Formnext 2019, Meltio has expanded its global reach, with its metal 3D printers now used by customers in over 60 countries. These systems have mostly been produced at Meltio’s Spanish factory in Jaén, which employs 120 people and exports 95% of its technology.

According to Ildefonso Fuentes, Meltio’s CFO, the firm’s YoY increase in turnover is “fundamentally based on clear organic growth.” He explained that the decision to prioritize organic growth in the uncertain global market “is particularly key to the long-term success of Meltio’s business.”

“The past year has confirmed the trend in the incorporation of additive manufacturing technology as a mass manufacturing technology in industries around the world,” added Meltio’s CEO, Angel Llavero Lopez de Villalta. “Meltio is becoming worldwide thanks to our technology as a reliable alternative or complement to traditional manufacturing technologies.”

Meltio’s M600 3D printer. Image via Meltio.

Meltio looks back on “pivotal year”

Meltio called 2024 a “pivotal year” marked by “several significant milestones.” In particular, the metal 3D printing company has pointed to the launch of its M600 3D printer. Introduced at the Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) 2024 conference last March, the DED 3D printer features a Blue Laser deposition head.

The system was designed for industrial-scale manufacturing and is optimized for machine shops and other 24/7 production applications. It boasts production automation capabilities, minimizing the need for user input. In addition to fabricating original metal parts, the system can add new features to existing components and repair damaged surfaces. According to Meltio, these capabilities allow the M600 to overcome long lead times, expensive stock-keeping, and supply chain insecurities.

Spanish cement company Cementos La Cruz was announced as the first customer to adopt the M600. The construction materials firm uses the system to fabricate more sustainable, 3D printed cement structures. Last year, the M600 was recognized as the top “Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Metals)” at the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards. At the time, Villalta expressed his pride in the Meltio departments that “contributed to the conception of the Meltio M600.”

Meltio has also highlighted the launch of Engine Blue as a key highlight of 2024. Unveiled at Formnext 2024, the 3D printing tool features blue laser technology and can be added to industrial robotic arms and vertical machining centers to unlock metal DED 3D printing. According to Meltio, the integration kit boasts a deposition rate that is 3.5 times higher than its predecessor and a 30% reduction in energy consumption.

Jet engine exhaust 3D printed using Meltio Blue Engine. Image via Meltio.

Additive manufacturing market conditions

Fuentes noted that the economic situation within the 3D printing sector has been characterized by “moderate growth” over the past year. He explained that 2024 was marked by economic challenges like “inflation, rising operating and production costs.” However, the CFO also pointed to new growth opportunities “driven by innovation and sustainability.”

Looking at the 3D printing hardware space, Fuentes called 2024 a turbulent year for mergers, acquisitions, and company exits. This sentiment was echoed by Villaltra, who pointed to “sales declines, company bankruptcies, [and] mergers,” which have “shaken the global additive manufacturing market.” However, he called last year a “turning point” where advanced technologies like 3D printing are gaining strategic weight in industries manufactring end-use parts to high standards.

Amid challenging macroeconomic conditions and a more conservative environment for raising capital, Fuentes emphasized that “achieving profitability has never been more important for 3D printing companies.” He added that “innovation remains the key driver at Meltio” for the coming year. The company is developing new materials and technologies to target advanced applications and unlock improved production efficiency.

Looking to the future of 3D printing, Lukas Hoppe, Meltio’s Head of Research and Development, predicts software developments will help exploit the full potential of laser wire deposition. On the hardware side, the Spanish company will work to enhance the performance of its M600 and Meltio Engine Blue platforms so that they “remain at the forefront of innovation in industrial manufacturing.”

Fluctuating sales for metal 3D printers

Meltio’s new sales milestone comes amid a precarious period for metal 3D printer sales. According to the latest CONTEXT market intelligence report, metal 3D printer sales witnessed solid performance until Q2 2024, when global sales began to fall. YoY declines were experienced in Q2 2024 and Q3 2024.

In the last financial period, while binder jet sales were flat, shipments of all other metal additive manufactring technologies were down compared to the same period in 2023. DED 3D printer sales, for instance, saw sales decline by 18% compared to Q3 2023. Meanwhile, LPBF systems accounted for 74% of new industrial metal 3D printers, amid a 24% decline in shipments.

Despite these falling sales, CONTEXT’s VP Chris Connery pointed to “some rays of hope.” Notably, the Q3 report confirmed that metal 3D printing market leaders EOS, Nikon SLM Solutions, Eplus3D, and Renishaw reported YoY revenue growth. Additionally, the 3D printing ‘laser wars’ trend has seen OEMs prioritize high-cost systems with more lasers, meaning fewer sales do not necessarily translate to a lower return.

Amid these market conditions, metal 3D printers continued to be shipped to customers. Hangzhou-based Eplus3D recently announced that it has delivered over 100 “super-meter” metal LPBF 3D printers globally. Nearly 40 of these systems, which include the EP-M2050, EP-M1550, and EP-M1250 models, feature X, Y, and Z axes exceeding one meter.

Featured image shows the Meltio M450. Photo via Meltio.