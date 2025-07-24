Meltio showcases real-world industrial 3D printing success in H1 2025

Meltio, Meltio, a Spain-based manufacturer of wire-laser metal 3D printing systems, has reported a surge in real-world industrial applications across automotive, aerospace, defense, mining, and energy sectors during the first half of 2025. The company reports its Directed Energy Deposition (DED) technology is being used globally to manufacture and repair metal components on demand, helping customers reduce costs, lead times, and material waste.

Automotive industry drives adoption

In the automotive sector, Meltio’s technology is being used to manufacture high-performance, complex parts. For example, motorsport firm DMZ successfully printed an exhaust header that performed reliably after 10,000 km, meeting the performance standards of the Stellantis, the multinational automotive group, while cutting assembly time from 8 hours to 1.

DMZ exhaust header. Photo via Meltio.

Similarly, ERM produced a dual-material turbo intake manifold using the Meltio M600, reducing cost and lead time by 70%. Other adopters include Iveco, which integrated the Meltio Robot Cell at its Bourbon-Lancy plant in France, and Hirudi, which achieved a 62% weight reduction in a stub axle and 33% improvement in delivery efficiency.

ERM Intake manifold. Photo via Meltio.

Defense sector overcomes obsolescence

Meltio’s technology has proven particularly useful for military and naval operations. Use cases include the fabrication of a 300 mm diffuser and a redesigned naval eductor part for the USS Arleigh Burke, produced in under 58 hours. Switching materials to stainless steel 316L, allowed the company to improve durability and wear resistance of a closed impeller, a component previously made in cast bronze for corrosive environments.

The technology is now reportedly in use by armed forces in the USA, Spain, France, and South Korea, where part obsolescence and supply chain risks remain critical concerns.

Stainless steel diffuser. Photo via Meltio.

Mining and energy sectors reduce downtime

From mining to oil and gas, Meltio’s wire-laser systems are streamlining the production of custom parts. Czech R&D firm Roez s.r.o. used Meltio’s solution to print a complex turbine case in a single step. The company noted that powder-based AM could not meet its flexibility requirements, while Meltio’s standalone wire-laser system allowed full internal structuring with minimal post-processing.

Meltio’s wire-laser system employed by Roez. Photo via Meltio.

Daidore Corporation and global adoption

Japanese manufacturer Daidore Corporation adopted Meltio’s Robot Cell system to shorten development cycles and optimize product quality. According to the company, the system offered a competitive balance of affordability, scalability, and flexibility unmatched by other evaluated technologies.

Printed part for Daidore. Photo via Meltio.

In Spain, DPR Automatismos also adopted Meltio systems for robotic part manufacturing. Other adopters include Gary Mécanique in France, Sitres Latam, ALAR, and Tecnológico de Monterrey in Mexico.

Additionally, Meltio’s flagship M600 printer was named Enterprise 3D Printer of the Year (Metals) at the 2024 3D Printing Awards. The system supports materials such as copper, aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, Inconel, and nickel, offering broad application potential in industrial sectors.

Meltio’s expanding global footprint

The growing number of real-world industrial use cases highlights Meltio’s broader global momentum. Earlier this year, the company reported over 500 units sold and a 50% year-over-year revenue increase, reflecting surging demand for wire-laser metal 3D printing systems across sectors. Later this year, the Korean Army validated Meltio’s technology in a landmark deployment, marking the company’s first military collaboration in Asia. Meanwhile, in North America, Meltio’s integration with HAAS CNC systems via Phillips Corporation marks a significant step toward hybrid manufacturing on traditional shop floors.

Featured image shows a closed impeller. Image via Meltio.