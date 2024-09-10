Meet the 2024 3D Printing Industry Expert Committee

The 3D Printing Industry Expert Committee, in conjunction with readers, helps select winners of the annual 3D Printing Industry Awards.

Members are appointed for their expertise across additive manufacturing and specific fields of interest, for example, industry verticals such as aerospace, space and defense, material science knowledge, engineering, or design skills. The unifying factor across all experts is the depth of experience in the 3D printing industry.

Want to join a committee? Apply here.

2024 3D Printing Industry Expert Committee Members

Ralph Resnick, Retired

Now retired, Ralph Resnick has served as CTO of ExOne and, in 2012, established America Makes.

Dr. Adrian Bowyer MBE, Director, RepRap Ltd

Dr. Bowyer is the originator of the worldwide RepRap Project – a project that has created humanity’s first general purpose self-replicating manufacturing machine. It works using 3D printing and is widely credited with starting the low-cost 3D printer revolution. He is also a founder and director of RepRap Ltd – a company formed to do research and development in self-replicating open-source 3D Printing.

Andrew Graves, Business Development Manager, Stratasys

Andrew Graves has been working in RP/AM/3D-Printing since 1990 starting with 3D Systems in the UK and moving to 3D Systems Corporate in Valencia, CA in 1996. He was part of the development teams for the SLA5000, SLA7000 and Viper Si2 systems as well as the 3D Lightyear software. After 3DS, he ran a 3rd party AM maintenance & support company for 7 years, followed by 5 years with Solid Concepts in Valencia, CA – now Stratasys Direct Manufacturing. Most recently he was the Equipment Partnership Manager with DSM (subsequently, Covestro) Additive Manufacturing, and moved back to the UK in 2018. Since Stratasys acquired the Covestro AM business in 2023, he now holds the position of Business Development Manager for the Stratasys Neo line of Stereolithography printers.

Candice Majewski, Senior Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering, University of Sheffield

Candice is a senior lecturer with over 20 years of experience in the field of AM. She manages the University’s Advanced Polymer Sintering Laboratory and has built up a large network of academic and industrial collaborators, focusing much of her research towards improving powdered polymer AM materials and processes to increase their potential for widespread industrial usage. In 2011 she received the International Outstanding Young Researcher in Freeform and Additive Manufacturing Award. In 2022 she was shortlisted as one of five finalists in the 2022 TCT Women in 3D Printing Innovator Award, and placed within the 100 Highly Commended Finalists of the Top 50 Women in Engineering (WE50) 2022: Inventors and Innovators.

Lauralyn McDaniel, Chief Geek, MfgGeek, LLC

Lauralyn McDaniel is an industry and application facilitator, strategist, market developer, convener, connector, researcher, and technology translator supporting the manufacturing community. A recognized leader with over 20 years of experience in additive manufacturing, micromanufacturing, and nanotechnology, she is active in the industry and serves as Vice Chair of the America Makes & ANSI Additive Manufacturing Standards Collaborative (AMSC) and as co-chair of the Medical Workgroup. McDaniel has also participated in the DICOM WG-17 3D Manufacturing, RSNA 3D Printing SIG, and ASTM F42 Executive Committee. She received the America Makes Ambassador designation in 2018, was named the 3D Printing Industry Community Advocate of the Year in 2019, and received an ASTM Distinguished Service Award in 2023. McDaniel is a regular speaker at 3D printing events and written several articles on challenges to expanding the application of AM/3DP, workforce and standards needed to support the technology, and trends in the community. She has also served as editor of the ASME Medical AM/3DP Year in Review and the Aerospace AM/3DP Year in Review as well as AdditiveManufacturing.com She holds a BA from Oakland University and an MBA from Notre Dame.

Chaw Sing Ho, CEO, NAMIC (A*STAR)

Chaw Sing is the CEO of NAMIC, a national accelerator he co-founded that focuses on translational research to catalyze and scale industrial adoption of digital additive manufacturing technologies. In this role, he oversees Singapore’s development and implementation of additive manufacturing (AM) Research Innovation and Enterprise (RIE) strategies.

Before joining the public sector, he spent 16 years at HP and Globalfoundries. Chaw Sing is an ASTM International board member and serves as an Adjunct Professor at NUS College of Design and Engineering. Active in the global AM community, he oversees the Chair’s Advisory Group in ISO’s AM standards committee as well as Singapore’s AM Technical Committee. He is an advisor to startups and public R&D organizations including the Campus for Research Excellence and Technological Enterprise under the National Research Foundation and Singapore Maritime Institute, among others. He earned his doctorate and undergraduate degrees in Electrical and Computer Engineering from NUS.

Tuan TranPham, Principal, TranPham InSights

A 3D Printing Evangelist for the past 20+ years working for eight 3DP manufacturers such as ZCorp, 3D Systems, Objet, Stratasys, Arcam/GE, Desktop Metal, Arevo & Azul3D.

Chris Robinson, Senior Product Manager, Ansys

Chris Robinson is the Senior Product Manager of Additive Manufacturing (AM) and Sheet Metal Stamping at Ansys. He started his career in manufacturing as a 16-year-old at an aerospace machine shop and began his research related to AM while designing satellite components in 2004. He has been involved in AM research for 20 years at Sandia National Laboratories, Utah State University, NAVAIR, Boeing, 3DSIM and Ansys. Chris has worked on AM product, process, material, equipment, and software development projects at every stage of development from fundamental ideation to commercial flight qualification.

Dave Gaylord, VP, MatterHackers

Dave from MatterHackers!

Gregor Reischle, Director, Qualified AM GmbH

A standard Setter for industrial scale AM and the founder of Qualified AM GmbH, AM Qualification Expert

Bruce Bradshaw, Chief Marketing Officer, 6K Additive

Bruce Bradshaw leads 6K’s marketing and sustainability efforts globally. His experience in strategy, product marketing, communication, and messaging helped to position 6K as a leading producer of sustainable materials in the additive manufacturing and battery markets using their proprietary UniMelt technology. UniMelt plasma creates a path for true sustainability, reducing carbon emissions, lowering energy use, and utilizing recycled content to create a circular economy—all while reducing conversion costs and providing a secure, domestic supply chain. Bradshaw comes to 6K from Evolve Additive Solutions, where he was Chief Marketing Officer, helping found and position the company from its inception. He brings more than 20 years of experience and expertise in technology and marketing and over 15 years in additive manufacturing for organizations like Evolve, Arcam, a GE Additive Company, and Stratasys.

Paul Bullock, Director, 3D 360

Paul is one of the founders, co-owner, and Managing Director of 3D 360 and brings a wealth of technical knowledge and industry experience to the company. Prior to forming 3D 360, Paul spent over 30 years within the nuclear sector, most of which were in either senior or lead consultant roles, managing engineering teams on some of the most complex nuclear decommissioning projects in Europe.

Paul is responsible for driving strategy as well as driving and maintaining sustainability, maximizing 3D 360’s Socio-economic Impact, Equality, Diversity, and Inclusivity, and minimizing the company’s environmental impact. He is also a Member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, sits on the committee of the Construction Industry Council NW, is Co-Chair of the Northern Nuclear Alliance’s (NNA) Social Value Special Interest Group, is part of the NNA’s Skills and Capabilities Special Interest Group and the Nuclear Institute’s (NI) Digital Special Interest Group amongst others.

Andrew Sink, Staff Applications Engineer, Carbon

Andrew Sink is a Staff Applications Engineer at Carbon and is currently focused on enabling companies to create the next generation of production 3D printed parts at scale. An enthusiastic voice in the additive manufacturing industry, Andrew is always excited to talk about what the future holds for this technology. In addition to his work at Carbon, Andrew has written and published software tools that are designed for home and hobbyist 3D printing as well as various technical guides and videos related to additive manufacturing. Andrew has had features published in traditional print media and has also created a YouTube channel focused on 3D printing that currently has a view count of over 10 million.

Len Pannett, CEO, Supercharg3d

Len helps organisations to achieve their operational transformations. A Board Member of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals and a Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Len is a renowned expert in the use of additive manufacturing in supply chains and author of the bestselling book, “Supercharg3d: How 3D Printing Will Drive Your Supply Chains”.

Nick Allen, CEO, 3DPRINTUK

CEO and founder of 3DPRINTUK. Nick started the company from a garden shed in 2011 and slowly built it up to be one of the largest 3D print bureaus in Europe. 3DPRINTUK prints over 1,000,000 parts annually, specialising in MJF, SLS and SAF. 3DPRINTUK became the first carbon neutral and plastic neutral 3D printing service in the world in 2023.

Chris Prue, Applications Development Manager, UPM Additive Solutions

Chris Prue has 14 years of experience in additive manufacturing across plastics, ceramics, and metals. He has worked in part design, fabrication, machine building, and materials development. A strong background in innovation and working with companies getting started to incubate new ideas and accelerate growth.

Michael Wohlfart, Business Development Manager, EOS GmbH

Michael Wohlfart is Business Development Manager for Additive Minds at EOS, with a strong background in high-end product development, and a focus in aerospace, space, and energy. He also oversees the Additive Minds Academy and strategic educational collaborations in the EMEA region. Michael began his career as an additive manufacturing engineer at Siemens Industrial Turbomachinery, supporting the transition from conventional gas turbine component manufacturing to additive serial production. Since joining EOS in 2017, Michael has held various roles, from optimizing process parameters to assessing business cases within Additive Minds and serving as a Key Account Manager. Before returning to Germany, he spent two and a half years in Los Angeles, supporting strategic U.S. customers particularly in space and aerospace to implement AM technologies by identifying market needs and driving business development.

Justin Michaud, CEO, REM Surface Engineering

Mr. Michaud is President and CEO of REM Surface Engineering where he works closely with the Research, Sales, and Marketing teams, supports REM’s government projects and awards, and focuses heavily on the development and commercialization of REM’s surface finishing solutions for gear and metal additive manufacturing applications. Mr. Michaud is an author of multiple technical papers on topics including additive manufacturing, isotropic superfinishing, gear failure modes, surface texture and measurement, high-value gear repair, and the superfinishing of high-hardness steels. Mr. Michaud has overseen REM’s successful entrance into the public-private partnership space where REM has won multiple SBIR contracts with NASA, the Air Force, and the Department of Energy since 2018. Mr. Michaud is serves on the American Gear Manufacturers Association (AGMA) Board of Directors and is the former Chair of their Emerging Technology, 3D Printing Sub-Committee.

Carl Diver, Director of PrintCity, PrintCity MMU

Dr. Carl Diver, is a Professor of Innovative Manufacturing, the Director of PrintCity at Manchester Metropolitan University (ManchesterMet), a state-of-the-art 3D printing facility with over 80 printers across 7 different technologies. He is the Faculty of Science and Engineering theme Lead for Advanced Materials and Manufacturing. He has an industrial background having worked in the automotive sector for over 12 years in manufacturing. His PhD students and MSc students work on additive manufacturing and digital connectivity-related projects with Industry sponsorship in many cases. He is one of the main investigators in the newly funded £4M Centre for Digital Innovation in Manchester supporting companies in the adoption of Additive Manufacturing Technology. He sits on the Board of Directors at Gambica and is the Deputy Chair of the Gambica University Industry Council. He was heavily involved in activities at ManchesterMet in agreeing on the collaboration with Siemens on the Connected Curriculum program. His work in manufacturing has also been published in highly regarded journals.

Andre Wegner, CEO, Authentise

Andre Wegner is the founder and CEO of Authentise, a leader in flexible, AI-powered workflows in the most agile manufacturing and engineering settings. He is also the Chair of Digital Manufacturing at Singularity University in Silicon Valley. Andre has spoken at over 200 events on additive manufacturing and the digital thread, and has been quoted in publications such as BBC News, MIT Tech Review, Chicago Tribune, and Bloomberg. Prior to Authentise Andre invested in and supported capital raises of companies in Nigeria and India. Andre is a graduate of St. Andrews University (M.A. – UK), ESSEC (M.Sc. – France) and Singularity University (California).

Ian Falconer, Founder, Fishy Filaments

Fishy Filaments’ proprietary recycling solution takes end-of-life fishing nets and provides an ultra-low carbon supply of engineering grade Nylon 6.

Shashi Jain, Founder, Portland 3D Printing Lab

Shashi Jain is a Portland-based entrepreneur, innovation leader, and strategic thinker. He most recently served at Intel Corporation as a Senior Strategic Innovation Manager, pathfinding new applications in Healthcare, AI for Space applications and Blockchain. Shashi is an experienced corporate entrepreneur with a track record of incubating ideas that go to production, using Lean Startup, Customer Development, and Rapid prototyping methodologies. He builds frameworks such as the KPI Compass, Decision Quality Canvas, and the Startup Ladder for building and measuring innovation programs. Outside of work, he organizes the Portland 3D Printing Lab community, 3D prints prosthetic hands for kids via the eNABLE community, teaches innovation and entrepreneurship to high school students through TYE Oregon, and actively mentors early stage startups. He is the co-Founder of Makerforce, a non-profit that brings together Makers and Manufacturers to respond to emergencies like the COVID19 pandemic. Makerforce made and delivered 68,000 pieces of PPE during the height of the pandemic.

Thiago Medeiros Araujo, Global Product Manager, LEHVOSS Group

Thiago is truly passionate about Additive Manufacturing; since his arrival at LEHVOSS Group he has worked with a select group of partners in order to develop customized polymeric and composite materials for extrusion-based 3D printing, the LUVOCOM 3F.

Before joining Lehmann&Voss he worked as a consultant for Airbus Group Innovations leading the research and development on AM of polymeric and composite materials, having successfully developed new materials and AM processes to fulfill high-end applications in the aerospace industry. He has a PhD in Materials Science and Engineering from University of Trento and a Materials engineer degree from the Federal University of Santa Catarina, Brazil. He is an ASQ Certified Six Sigma Green Belt.

Howard Marotto, Additive Manufacturing Business Director, EWI

Howard “Howie” Marotto, is currently the Additive Manufacturing Business Director for EWI and focused on expanding the Additive Manufacturing team and portfolio for the Federal Government and commercial sectors. He is also a Colonel in the Marine Corps Reserves, and assigned to the Office of Naval Research. Prior to these roles, he was the Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing Lead for the Marine Corps and the Deputy Director of Headquarters, Marine Corps, Installation and Logistics Next Generation Logistics (NexLog) team from 2015 to 2018. Before that, he attended the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resource Strategy, graduating in June 2015 with a Masters in National Resource Strategy and commanded Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 49 (MALS-49). During his career as a Marine, he has deployed in support of operations in Albania, Kosovo, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Pawel Slusarczyk, CEO / president of the board, GREENFILL3D

AM Writer. 3D Printing Historian. Straight Edge Analyst. Founder of Centrum Druku 3D (PL), GREENFILL3D (sustainable AM), and author of “The Three Market Laws of Additive Manufacturing”.

Philipp Kohlwes, Head of L-PBF, Fraunhofer Research Institution for Additive Manufacturing Technologies IAPT

Dr. Philipp Kohlwes studied mechanical engineering with a focus on product engineering and logistics as well as energy technology components at Leibniz Universität Hannover. From August 2016 to December 2017, he worked as a research assistant at the Institute for Laser and Systems Engineering (iLAS) at Hamburg University of Technology, which was largely incorporated into the Fraunhofer Research Institution for Additive Production Technologies IAPT from January 2018. Since then, he has headed the L-PBF team at Fraunhofer IAPT. Among many other topics, the team focuses on an increase of productivity and process stability, innovative process solutions as well as the development of monitoring systems for L-PBF machines.

Ankush Venkatesh, Intrapreneur, Additive Manufacturing, Glidewell

Ankush Venkatesh is the Intrapreneur, Additive Manufacturing at Glidewell Dental Laboratories. In addition to writing for publications such as Harvard Business Review, Forbes, Ankush has also speaks at the largest 3D printing events in the world including Formnext, Rapid+ TCT, and Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS). At Glidewell, Ankush is heavily involved in innovation including new product development, streamlining additive manufacturing workflows, business strategy, and commercialization of digital manufacturing technologies. Ankush also serves on the American Dental Association’s (ADA) Consensus Bodies to develop and improve industry standards for additive manufacturing in dental applications.

Ravi Toor, Managing Director, Filamentive

Ravi Toor is Managing Director at Filamentive, a UK-leading 3D Printing Materials brand committed to environmental sustainability. Filamentive materials are used by thousands of users globally, helping to reduce the environmental impact of FFF 3D printing. With a BA in Environment & Business and over a decade’s worth of experience in 3D printing, Ravi is a leading voice within the space – focussing on the nexus between sustainability and additive manufacturing. Ravi has provided keynotes for organisations such as JP Morgan, shared his insights at several international conferences, as well as delivered guest lectures for the likes of University of Oxford, University College London, and University of Leeds.

Daniel Barousse, CEO & Co-founder, Slice Engineering

Dan is a mechanical engineer who turned to the Dark Side of Business, i.e., sales and marketing, when he started Slice Engineering. He is passionate about using 3D printing as a tool to help people bring their ideas to life.

Maximilian Strixner, Additive Manufacturing Senior Engineer, The Exploration Company

AM for space propulsion systems – New Space Europe.

Stefanie Brickwede, Managing Director, Mobility goes Additive e. V.

As Managing Director, Stefanie Brickwede passionately set up the international leading network “Mobility goes Additive”. 2019 a 2nd branch „Medical goes Additive“ was launched. Since 2015, she also heads the corporate project 3D Printing at DB AG, responsible for the successful introduction of AM throughout the Group. After graduating as an economist at the TU Hanover, she started her career in the mobility sector and has since held various management and project management positions at DB AG.

Emily Fehrman Cory, CEO, Airship Consulting LLC

As Principal Consultant at Airship Consulting LLC, Emily empowers startup-to-small technology businesses during critical phases of growth and change. She has successfully facilitated collaborations across academia, government, and industry, ensuring clients are well-positioned to commercialize their dual-use technologies. Her approach integrates cross-functional problem-solving, innovation methodology, and executive coaching, ensuring that the organizations we partner with are equipped to meet the challenges of rapid expansion and change. During her early career at AFRL, she served as the chief technology advisor for the America Makes Institute and a program manager in tech transfer and commercialization. Emily spearheaded the creation of the AFRL Maker Hub, the first public-private makerspace for collaborative prototyping for the Air Force, providing small businesses with a physical space to co-create with AF researchers. Later, she joined the University of Dayton School of Engineering as the Faculty of Practice for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Currently Emily is an Executive in Residence for the Entrepreneurs’ Center, where she mentors scalable tech companies. She is the CEO and co-founder of Dayton Photonics LLC.

Glenn Ström, Product & Marketplace Manager, 3D Prima / Prima Nordic

Glenn has a long background in consumer electronics. He has been with 3D Prima and Prima Nordic since 2018, when the company employed only six full-time staff. He has since then helped the company grow in to being one of Europe’s largest distributors and resellers of both consumer and professional grade 3D-printers. Today, Prima has offices in three countries, cooperates with more than 50 different suppliers and manufacturers, and has a network of hundreds of resellers all over Europe. Close cooperation with manufacturers, suppliers, resellers, partners and end-users offers Prima a unique insight in today’s 3D-printing market.

Kris Binon, Managing Director, AMIS

Kris Binon graduated with a Master’s in Nautical Sciences and continued while his studies on international and intercultural management and Disaster Studies while employed. His professional career has been diverse so far: sales engineer in the technical textile industry, disaster management consultant, representative for the Red Cross in Nepal, and developing SME’s in Africa for the organization Exchange. For 8 years, he was the director of the AM association Flam3D, and since last year is Managing Director of AM software company AMIS. Kris is also an expert for ISO, through SBS.

Shrenik Jain, Operation engineer – 3D printing, iOrthotics USA

A 3D printing specialist and mechanical engineer.

Max Funkner, Founder, 3DWithUs

Max is the editor-in-chief of 3DWithUs—testing software and technologies for design and 3D printing-related guides and reviews.

Daniel Moreno Sánchez, R&D and Lecturer, University of Cadiz (Spain)

Materials Engineer, MSc in Manufacturing Engineer and PhD in the Development and Implementation of Materials for Large Format Additive Manufacturing (LFAM) fed by pellets. Currently lecturer in the area of Graphic Expression at the University of Cadiz and a member of the INNANOMAT research group.

Kevin Hanley, Regional Sales Manager, GoEngineer

Kevin Hanley has 30 years of industry experience with core competencies around Product Development, Manufacturing Improvement, and Quality Assurance products. Very familiar with the market and landscape for 3D solid modeling, analysis and enterprise-wide data management, 3D printing, and 3D scanning tools (for both Reverse Engineering and Metrology).

Patrick Pradel, Senior Lecturer in Digital Design and Manufacturing, Loughborough University

After receiving his BA in Product Design from Politecnico di Milano in 2002 and MSc. in Design & Engineering in 2008, Patrick worked as a product designer at Whirlpool Co. Ltd.’s R&D department and as a research assistant at Politecnico di Milano Reverse Modelling Lab. He then pursued a PhD scholarship focused on tubular laser cutting in product design. Subsequently, he joined the University of Nottingham Ningbo China as an assistant professor, contributing to the development of the product design and manufacturing program.

In 2016, he transitioned to focus on research, joining the Design for Digital Fabrication Research Group at the Loughborough School of Design and Creative Arts, where he worked on various projects on Design for Additive Manufacturing in collaboration with other institutions. Currently, he holds the position of Senior Lecturer in Digital Design and Manufacturing and Program Lead for the MSc Integrated Industrial Design. Patrick remains actively involved in research, particularly in Computational Design and Digital Manufacturing.

Milos Stankovic, Founder, Pyron Technology

Milos Stankovic is a renowned expert in digital transformation and Industry 4.0, blending business strategy with technology and change management. As an International Advisor for EBRD in Serbia, he guides digitalization and business transformation initiatives. He also serves as a Certified Digital Transformation Expert in Serbian and Austrian Chambers of Commerce, driving Serbia’s digital transition. Milos is a Board Member at the EU Tech Chamber’s Digital Transformation Alliance, Germany, advocating for global digital standards and innovative solutions. As Founder and CEO of Pyron Technology, he leads clients through strategic digital transformation aligned with Industry 4.0. Previously in the UAE, Milos played pivotal roles in substantial digital transformation projects across Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Milos holds a Master’s in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from the University of Belgrade and is a certified Project Manager Professional (PMP) and Digital Maturity Index Practitioner.

Sarah Karmel, Chief Science Officer (CSO), RHEON Labs

Sarah holds a PhD in chemistry from the Technion, Israel. She has previously held the Blavatnik Fellowship at Cambridge University, the role of Head of Chemistry at Photocentric Ltd, and CTO of Polyfos 3D, showcasing her commitment to cutting-edge innovation. In her current role as Chief Science Officer at RHEON Labs, Sarah oversees the Technology function at RHEON, focusing on new application fields, novel materials and formats for highly strain-rate-sensitive polymers.

Mark Chester, Product Development Specialist, MMU Printcity

Mark is the Product Development Specialist and operational lead on the Industrial Digitalisation strand in the Centre for Digital Innovation Programme at Manchester Metropolitan University. Within his role at PrintCity, he is responsible for helping organizations in and around the Greater Manchester area to create new products, processes, and services utilizing digital manufacturing technologies such as additive manufacturing. Mark previously studied a BA in Product Design before transitioning across to the MSc in Digital Design and Manufacturing at PrintCity. He now specialises in consulting and applying new digital technologies into organisations of all sizes to enable innovation.

Gene Eidelman, Cofounder, Azure Printed Homes, Inc.

Pioneering sustainable and affordable 3D Printing of homes Gene’s journey in construction has been marked by innovation and impact, from developing globally to revolutionizing construction with 3D-printed tiny homes. A refugee from Ukraine, Gene quickly made his mark in real estate, later co-founding Azure Printed Homes in 2022. At Azure, Gene and his team lead with a patented 3D printing process using recycled polymers and fiberglass to construct eco-friendly homes 70% faster and 30% cheaper than traditional methods. Since 2023, Azure has delivered a range of sustainable and affordable units, including tiny homes, backyard studios, and ADUs. A sought-after speaker and thought leader, Gene has delivered a TED talk on the future of housing, streaming at TED Talks.

Sherri Monroe, Executive Director, Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA)

Sherri Monroe is the Executive Director of the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA), a global nonprofit trade group founded to understand and promote the environmental benefits of additive design, manufacture, and strategy throughout the global supply chain ecosystem. She brings leadership experience from both the for-profit and non-profit sectors driving innovation and technology development and innovative re-imagining in both legacy organizations and start-ups. Sherri has provided independent consulting services to top-level organizations as well as serving in leadership at large national and global humanitarian NGOs to drive stakeholder engagement around a common cause. Sherri holds a Master of Business Administration.

