Mechnano launches ESD- and EMI-safe elastomers for FGF and FFF additive manufacturing development workflows

Mechnano, an Arizona-based additive manufacturing materials developer, has introduced three new elastomeric pellet materials designed for electrostatic discharge (ESD) and electromagnetic interference (EMI) protection in additive manufacturing. Announced this week, the materials, TPC-95A ESD, TPU-95A ESD, and TPU-95A EMI, are intended for use in both fused granular fabrication (FGF) and fused filament fabrication (FFF) processes, enabling engineers to prototype flexible, electrically functional components across different hardware platforms.

3D printed flexible component. Image via Mechnano.

The elastomeric pellets are engineered for flexibility, chemical resistance, and electrical protection, allowing engineers to prototype parts such as flexible housings, cable management components, gaskets, seals, and other electrically sensitive components. According to the company, the materials are primarily intended for development workflows where designers need to evaluate functional geometries using additive manufacturing.

“These elastomeric pellets illustrate the versatility of our dCNT platform,” said Dr. Olga “Dr. O” Ivanova, Director of Applications & Technology at Mechnano. “By enabling consistent CNT functionality across multiple material types and additive processes, they give engineers the flexibility to prototype functional components without being tied to a single hardware system.”

The materials are based on Mechnano’s dispersed carbon nanotube (dCNT) technology, which separates and functionalizes carbon nanotubes before distributing them within the polymer matrix. The company states that uniform dispersion helps avoid agglomeration that can lead to inconsistent electrical behavior, enabling repeatable ESD or EMI performance while maintaining the mechanical properties required for flexible components.

Because the pellets can be processed in both filament-based and pellet-fed extrusion systems, the materials are intended for development environments where engineers may use multiple additive manufacturing platforms. This allows the same material formulation to be evaluated across different equipment configurations during prototype and design validation.

Mechnano develops additive manufacturing materials using functionalized carbon nanotube technology through its proprietary D’Func platform. The company states that the process enables improvements in material properties including static dissipation, impact resistance, tear resistance, and tensile strength, and is protected by more than 130 patents covering material composition and processing methods.

Electrically functional and elastomer materials broaden industrial additive manufacturing use

Development of electrically functional and specialty polymers has become an ongoing focus in additive manufacturing as the technology is used for tooling, electronics, and industrial production applications. Previous work in additive manufacturing materials has included electrostatic discharge-safe formulations for components used around sensitive electronics, including carbon-nanotube-reinforced resins developed by Mechnano to provide uniform conductivity while maintaining mechanical strength. Similar efforts have included the introduction of ESD-safe nylon filaments intended for fixtures, housings, and other parts where static dissipation is required during manufacturing workflows.

Material suppliers have also introduced elastomer options for additive manufacturing systems to support applications requiring flexibility and sealing performance. For example, Stratasys and Shin-Etsu previously released a silicone material for P3-based 3D printing systems designed for industrial parts requiring soft, durable, and chemically resistant properties. Together, these developments show continued expansion of specialty polymer materials for additive manufacturing, alongside electrically functional formulations used in production environments.

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Feature image shows a 3D printed flexible component. Image via Mechnano.