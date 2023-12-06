Mechnano and Bomar’s E35B+: A new era in high-performance 3D Printing

Arizona-based 3D printing company Mechnano and Bomar have introduced a novel E35B+ masterbatch utilizing Bomar’s BR-952 oligomer.

This product is meticulously crafted for professionals engaged in formulating materials within the additive manufacturing (AM) sector. Employing Mechnano’s exclusive technology, D’Func (Discrete, Dispersed, and Functionalized Carbon Nanotubes), the masterbatch facilitates the advancement of AM resin, ensuring heightened mechanical strength and uniform electrical performance at the nano scale.

“Mechnano’s Product Development team is committed to improving our technologies and AM solutions,” says Mechnano Director of Applications & Technology Dr. Olga “Dr.O” Ivanova. “This dedication has led to the development of a new masterbatch that delivers excellent results while requiring a smaller quantity in the final resin formula, making it more cost-effective.”

E35B+ Masterbatch for ESD 3D resins. Photo via Mechnano.

E35B+: Precision in 3D printing

Compared to Mechnano’s earlier E35A ESD Masterbatch, the E35B+ masterbatch features a notable 2.5 times higher concentration of Carbon Nanotubes (CNT). It is specifically designed for the development of 3D printing resins, such as SLA, DLP, or jettable resins, requiring enhanced rigidity and high tensile strength. The product offers a customizable resistivity range from 106 to 1010 Ω, ensuring the absence of carbon trails and facilitating straightforward incorporation into formulas without the need for high-shear mixing.

An essential aspect of the E35B+ masterbatch is its reliance on Mechnano’s D’Func process. This approach addresses the challenge of clumped and roped carbon nanotubes in materials, a longstanding issue affecting their mechanical and electrical performance. By eliminating these clumps and functionalizing CNTs, Mechnano aims to provide stable CNT dispersions.

The stability of CNT dispersions is critical because clumped CNTs are known to negatively impact the mechanical properties of materials, leading to compromised part performance. Mechnano’s focus on addressing these challenges is clear in its expanding product lineup, where E35B+ is accessible directly from Mechnano or through its partner, Bomar.

“This new, more highly concentrated dispersion by Mechnano should improve the versatility of this product and further enable ESD resins for a wide range of applications,” says David Robitaille, Global Brand Director for Bomar. “Mechnano has continued to enhance the product’s design and manufacturing process to improve performance, and we’re excited to see what this new dispersion can enable.”

Mechnano’s company logo. Photo via Mechnano.

Versatile 3D printing resins for diverse applications

Netherlands-based 3D printing resin manufacturer Liqcreate launched its new Liqcreate Flame Retardant HDT resin. Designed for engineering applications, this resin boasts high-temperature resistance and carries a UL94 V0 flammability rating, catering to diverse sectors such as engineering, mobility, consumer goods, and electronics. With compatibility across various 3D printing systems, including DLP, LCD, and laser-based technologies, the off-white photopolymer resin showcases rigidity and an HDT-B value of 257°C.

3D printer OEM Formlabs introduced Silicone 40A and Alumina 4N Resin, expanding its proprietary resin portfolio to over 45 materials. Aimed at industrial, automotive, and manufacturing applications, these high-performance materials provide design flexibility and extreme durability. The Silicone 40A Resin, utilizing Pure Silicone Technology, allows 3D printing of 100% silicone parts, ideal for functional prototypes and end-use components. Alumina 4N Resin, a technical ceramic with 99.9% purity, excels in extreme conditions, offering reliability in industries such as manufacturing, defense, and semiconductors.

