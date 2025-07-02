McLaren Collaborates with Divergent Technologies on 3D Printed Suspension for the McLaren W1

British automotive manufacturer McLaren Automotive has partnered with California-based manufacturing technology firm Divergent Technologies to develop a series of 3D printed suspension components for the McLaren W1, the company’s latest high-performance hybrid supercar. This collaboration leverages additive manufacturing to produce structurally optimized parts—such as the front upper wishbone, aero-profiled lower wishbone, and front upright—engineered to meet stringent requirements for stiffness, durability, and aerodynamic performance.

At the core of this process is Divergent’s Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS), a digital manufacturing platform that enables tool-free production of vehicle components. Unlike traditional fabrication methods, which require custom tooling, DAPS allows parts to be produced directly from digitally optimized designs, facilitating rapid iteration, enhanced design flexibility, and reduced material waste.

“Divergent’s innovative design and manufacturing methods have enabled our engineers to rapidly iterate designs, advancing the development of the supercar’s groundbreaking structural suspension components, which have contributed to the W1’s superior vehicle performance and driver engagement,” stated McLaren Automotive.

McLaren W1. Image via McLaren Automotive.

McLaren W1 and Additive Manufacturing Integration

Introduced to commemorate the 50th anniversary of McLaren’s first Formula 1 World Championship win, the W1 combines a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine with a hybrid system, delivering a combined output of 1,275 PS (1,258 bhp) and achieving a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph). The vehicle’s dry weight is 1,399 kg (3,084 lbs).

As part of the W1’s development, Divergent was tasked with creating a Formula 1-style front suspension system integrated directly into McLaren’s carbon fiber Aerocell monocoque chassis. These components were manufactured using laser powder bed fusion. While commonly employed in prototyping, Divergent enhances this technology through the integration of generative design algorithms, artificial intelligence, and robotics to fabricate functional structural components that extend beyond aesthetic applications.

The McLaren W1 represented Divergent’s first project to integrate an aero-profiled lower wishbone directly into the vehicle’s structural framework. In addition to aerodynamic considerations, weight optimization was a key focus, with each gram of material carefully assessed. The design reached a level of refinement where any further reduction in material could negatively impact the vehicle’s performance or structural integrity.

“The Divergent Structures team really functioned as an extension of McLaren’s suspension and chassis teams. They provided the design space, keep-out zones, stiffness requirements, and load cases, then allowed our algorithms to generate the optimized topology,” said Cooper Keller, Chief Programs and Operations Officer, Divergent.

Looking ahead, both companies plan to expand this collaboration across the entire vehicle, applying advanced manufacturing techniques—“bumper to bumper, corner to corner,” as Keller described—to further integrate digital design and additive manufacturing into its production processes.

Additive Manufacturing in High-Performance Automotive Design

In June, Conflux Technology, an Australian company specializing in heat transfer solutions and additive manufacturing, announced a collaboration with Italian hypercar manufacturer Pagani to tackle thermal management challenges within the transmission system of the Pagani Utopia. The Utopia features a 6-liter twin-turbo V12 engine developed by Mercedes-AMG, paired with a bespoke seven-speed transmission by Xtrac, available in both automated and manual configurations. This powertrain setup delivers the precise control and responsiveness demanded by extreme driving conditions.

Elsewhere, Bentley Motors’ recent limited-run Batur grand tourer, The Black Rose, integrates additive manufacturing into its design through 18-karat recycled rose gold components. Developed by the Mulliner division in collaboration with precious metal supplier Cooksongold, the project uses up to 210 grams of printed gold in elements such as the Drive Mode Selector, air vent controls, and steering wheel insert. These components are hallmarked in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter, with some also bearing the hallmark commemorating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. Bentley’s investment in additive manufacturing capacity since 2022 amounts to £3 million.

