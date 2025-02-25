MB Therapeutics €2 Million Seed Funding to Support Personalized Medicine Production

MB Therapeutics, a Montpellier-based startup with over 8 years of expertise in pharmaceutical 3D printing, has secured €2 million in seed funding to develop the first pharmaceutical facility designed to provide 3D printing compatible solutions for pharmacies. This facility will help pharmacies produce personalized medicines on-site, improving precision and meeting the growing demand for individualized treatments. The funding will also enable the launch of three high-demand medicines and prepare the company for a Series A funding round in 2026.

The seed funding round includes prominent investors such as Beprep, which represents the largest network of independent subcontracting pharmacies in France, Calyseed, a healthcare-focused seed fund, Angels Santé, a key player in early-stage health investments in Europe, and the “Banque Publique d’Investissement” (BPI), which supports businesses through loans, guarantees, and equity investments. Business Angels, including Sébastien Gallice, co-owner of Pharmacie des Rosiers and President of the French Society of Compounding Pharmacists (PREF), are also participating.

Personalized Medicine and the Role of 3D Printing Technology

MB Therapeutics highlights that over 1,000 community and hospital pharmacies in Europe specialize in drug compounding, yet many still rely on manual processes. These traditional methods pose challenges in maintaining quality, scaling production to address drug shortages, and meeting the rising demand for personalized treatments.

To address these challenges, MB Therapeutics is providing pharmacies with 3D printing technology and pre-filled cartridges containing pharmaceutical formulations. This offers an alternative to traditional “one-size-fits-all” methods and allows for on-site production of oral dosage forms, improving staff safety, productivity, and regulatory compliance.

This technology also seeks to address the growing issues of drug shortages and pharmaceutical waste, which have become more prevalent in recent years, according to the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety (ANSM). By enabling local production of customized medicines, MB Therapeutics aims to reduce logistical dependencies and minimize waste.

“Local production of customized medicines in community and hospital pharmacies ensures rapid availability and precise dosages, which are essential for personalized care,” said Dr. Stéphane Roulon, CEO and Co-founder of MB Therapeutics.

3D Printed Personalized Medicines: The Future of Healthcare

MB Therapeutics is well-positioned within the larger trend toward individualized treatments in the pharmaceutical industry. In 2023, the company advanced personalized on-demand treatments with its MED-U Modular 3D printer. In collaboration with institutions like the University Hospital Center of Nîmes, MB Therapeutics is developing tailored medication solutions, particularly for pediatric patients. This approach helps reduce dosing errors and improves the quality of life for both patients and families.

Another example of this trend is UK-based biotech company FabRx, which is exploring 3D printing for the automation of capsule filling in community pharmacies. Their 2025 study seeks to address the inefficiencies and potential for human error in manual compounding. Using semi-solid extrusion (SSE) technology, FabRx’s 3D printers provide more accurate dosing and greater consistency.

Elsewhere, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Informatics and the University of California, Davis, have developed a 3D printing process to create pills in specific shapes to control drug release rates. This technology offers new possibilities for more precise drug delivery, providing significant advantages over traditional methods.

