Maximilian Eils Named CEO of Spectroplast, Focused on Industrial Adoption of Silicone AM

Spectroplast AG,a specialist in industrial silicone 3D printing solutions, has named Maximilian Eils as its new Chief Executive Officer. With broad experience in additive manufacturing (AM) and strategic transformation, Eils has held senior positions in major global 3D printing companies. His leadership signals a new phase for Spectroplast, aimed at speeding up the industrial use of silicone AM and translating material innovation into efficient, scalable solutions.

Maximilian Eils. Photo via Spectroplast.

“Spectroplast has built an incredibly strong foundation,” said Maximilian Eils. “What excites me most is translating that technical excellence into solutions with real-world impact. We’ll push the limits of what’s possible with silicone 3D printing: expanding our material portfolio, deepening co-development with customers, and building efficient, reliable production processes that deliver value from concept to market.”

Spectroplast’s investors, private firm HZG Group and venture capital firm AM Ventures, welcomed Eils’ appointment. “At HZG, we believe the future of additive manufacturing lies not only in technologies, but in the ecosystem that supports them — from materials to process engineering, from start-ups to industrial deployment. With Spectroplast’s silicone 3D printing solutions and Maximilian Eils’ operational leadership, the company is poised to become a key element in that ecosystem and help scale solutions from lab to factory,” said Frank C. Herzog, Managing Partner, HZG Group.

Silicone Parts Large. Photo via Spectroplast.

Industry Leadership Moves

Other companies in the AM space are also making leadership and strategic changes. Metal 3D printer manufacturer Velo3D has completed a strategic review process begun in December 2023, finalizing corporate actions aimed at “position[ing] the company for sustainable growth starting in 2025.” These included a debt-for-equity exchange in which Arrayed Notes Acquisition Corp. acquired 95% of Velo3D’s common shares, canceling approximately $22.4 million in principal and $369,000 in accrued interest in exchange for 185,151,333 newly issued shares. As part of the efforts, Brad Kreger was replaced as CEO in December 2024 by Arun Jeldi, CEO of Arrayed Additive, who also joined Velo3D’s Board of Directors.

Elsewhere, Nano Dimension has appointed Ofir Baharav as Chief Executive Officer, following its acquisition of Desktop Metal. Baharav previously served as Chairman of the Board of Directors, elected by activist shareholder Murchinson in December 2024, and implemented strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness. With nearly three decades of experience in electronics, AM Baharav is expected to guide Nano Dimension in driving innovation, profitability, and shareholder value.

