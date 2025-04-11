Materialise unveils Magics 2025 and software integrations at RAPID + TCT

Materialise, a Belgian software and 3D printing services company with over 30 years of experience in the additive manufacturing (AM) sector, has launched the 2025 version of its flagship Magics software. Presented at the RAPID + TCT 2025 trade show in Detroit, the updated software focuses on reducing preparation time for complex part geometries and improving support generation. The company also announced new Build Processor integrations developed in collaboration with Raplas and One Click Metal to improve throughput and control in resin and metal additive manufacturing environments.

The new release integrates support for implicit modeling with nTop, a U.S.-based company that specializes in functionally driven design software for engineering applications. This update allows Magics to handle implicit geometry files directly, bypassing traditional mesh conversion processes. According to Materialise, the new workflow reduces part preparation from several days to a matter of seconds.

DMG MORI Technium Europe, the additive division of the German CNC manufacturer DMG MORI, tested the integration through a 2024 early access program. The team used it to prepare an AKZ FDS adapter, a part used in CNC machine tools. “Before joining the Materialise and nTop Early Access Program, meshing complex geometries consumed days of work. Now, with the new integration into Magics, it takes seconds,” said Martin Blanke, Project Engineer Additive Manufacturing at DMG MORI Technium Europe GmbH. He noted that the system enabled high-performance geometry processing that previously exceeded workstation capabilities.

The new Magics 2025. Image via Materialise.

By removing the need to convert complex lattice and volumetric structures into traditional meshes, the implicit workflow minimizes memory usage and computational demands. Materialise’s Build Processor platform complements this by enabling direct slicing and print parameter control.

The updated software introduces full support for boundary representation (BREP) geometry. This allows users to work with native CAD files rather than mesh-based models throughout the workflow. As a result, part quality is preserved, and operations such as wall thickness analysis, nesting, and measurement can be conducted with higher precision. Magics now supports direct export to STEP format for integration with CAM software.

Several tools target post-processing reduction. Replace Part & Transfer Support enables consistent support transfer when modifying part designs, which lowers the risk of human error in repetitive build preparation tasks. A Self-Supporting Shell & Honeycomb tool has been added to minimize the need for external supports in metal laser powder bed fusion and other powder-based systems.

Magics 2025 allows editing of complex, composed parts. Image via Materialise.

Materialise reports internal benchmarks showing up to 70% faster performance for the Extrude function and 50% for the Perforator tool, along with a 40% decrease in video memory usage when marking mesh parts.

Raplas Build Processor improves SLA speed and part quality

Materialise also unveiled a Build Processor developed jointly with Raplas, a UK-based manufacturer of stereolithography (SLA) 3D printers and photopolymer materials. The integration is designed for large-format SLA production, with improved slicing and parameter customization capabilities.

“By combining Raplas’ tailor-made SLA 3D printing technology with Materialise’s advanced Build Processor, we are addressing inefficiencies of legacy systems,” said Raplas CEO Richard Wooldridge. According to Wooldridge, test prints show a 30–40% increase in speed and reduced post-processing compared to previous setups. Applications include investment casting, medical part production, and prototyping for automotive components.

Earlier in March, Materialise introduced another Build Processor integration with One Click Metal, a German manufacturer of entry-level metal 3D printers for small and medium enterprises. The collaboration offers more granular print control and better reliability for users in the mid-market segment, where balancing cost and performance remains a key concern.

The new Replace Part & Transfer Support tool in Magics 2025. Image via Materialise.

Materialise North America’s Vice President and General Manager Bryan Crutchfield said the latest software and hardware announcements are designed to support the next generation of additive production workflows. “These solutions empower customers to save time, reduce risks, and lower costs, supporting successful AM builds from start to finish,” he said.

The 2025 release of Magics will be available commercially in May.

