Materialise to pursue additional Euronext Brussels listing and EUR 30 million ADS buyback

Materialise NV (Nasdaq: MTLS), a Belgian developer of 3D printing software and provider of medical manufacturing services, plans to pursue an additional listing of its ordinary shares on Euronext Brussels. The move will complement its existing Nasdaq listing of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) and is scheduled to occur on or around November 20, 2025. Materialise also announced that its board has approved a potential EUR 30 million ADS buyback program, pending shareholder authorization and completion of the new listing.

Materialise said the dual listing is intended to broaden its investor base and improve share liquidity by allowing investors to trade either ADSs in the United States or ordinary shares in Europe. No new shares will be issued and no capital raised through the Brussels listing. KBC Securities serves as listing agent. According to the company, maintaining its Nasdaq presence while adding a European venue aligns its Belgian base with international operations that include healthcare, aerospace, and industrial manufacturing customers.

Materialise CEO Brigitte de Vet-Veithen. Photo via Materialise.

“At Materialise, we are proud of our heritage and our global ambitions,” said Brigitte de Vet, chief executive officer. “Pursuing an additional listing on Euronext Brussels is a natural step in broadening our investor base while continuing to build on our global growth strategy.” She added that connecting the firm’s European roots with its worldwide activities supports long-term shareholder value and continued innovation across multiple sectors.

The ADS buyback program, approved on October 27, 2025, authorizes repurchases of up to EUR 30 million over Nasdaq once two conditions are met: publication in the Annexes to the Belgian State Gazette of shareholder approval from the November 14, 2025 general meeting, and the completion of the Brussels listing. Materialise expects repurchases to begin by January 2026 and to conclude within twelve months. Based on the October 28, 2025 closing price of its ADSs, the program would represent approximately 6.1 million ADSs, although that figure will vary with market prices.

Materialise Mimics Viewer interface. Image via Materialise.

Materialise indicated that an independent financial intermediary will conduct purchases under a discretionary mandate in accordance with Belgian and U.S. market regulations. The company is under no obligation to repurchase a specific number of ADSs. Regular progress updates will be released through required press statements and on its investor relations website. Shares or ADSs acquired through the program are expected to be held in treasury for potential use in mergers and acquisitions or to satisfy future equity incentive commitments.

A dual listing on Euronext Brussels is expected to provide Materialise with additional operational flexibility, including the ability to initiate future buyback or financing programs under Belgian law. Such a structure could facilitate access to European capital markets while maintaining U.S. investor engagement through Nasdaq.

UX5 HP Drone by Trimble at Materialise HQ in Leuven. Photo by 3D Printing Industry

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Leuven, Materialise has built one of the largest integrated 3D printing operations in Europe. Its activities combine additive manufacturing services with proprietary software platforms used in hospital planning systems, automotive prototyping, and aerospace component production. The firm employs a global team of software engineers, application specialists, and production staff operating from facilities across Europe, the United States, and Asia.

Featured photo shows UX5 HP Drone by Trimble at Materialise HQ in Leuven. Photo by 3D Printing Industry.