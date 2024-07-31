Materialise expands on its medical portfolio with FEops’ acquisition

Join the Expert Committee for the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards to help select the winners!

3D printing services and software company Materialise has acquired Belgian AI simulation specialist FEops for structural heart interventions.

The integration is set to expand Materialise’s cardiovascular solutions by leveraging FEops’ predictive simulation capabilities, to improve personalized treatment for heart disease patients. Although the financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed, this move is aligned with the growing trend of personalized healthcare facilitated by 3D technologies, says Materialise.

“At Materialise, we are pioneering the advent of mass personalization in healthcare, using advanced visualization and 3D printing technologies to deliver precise, patient-specific solutions,” said Brigitte de Vet, CEO of Materialise.

Anatomical overview for a TAVR procedure in Materialise Mimics Planner. Image via Materialise.

AI-powered simulation for heart disease treatment

Materialise reports that structural heart diseases, including heart valve conditions, present significant medical and economic challenges worldwide. These diseases impact 47 million individuals and are a leading cause of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. By 2030, annual costs associated with adverse outcomes are projected to reach $70 billion.

Once limited to complex cases and high-risk patients, transcatheter procedures have now become increasingly prevalent. Despite this, determining patient eligibility and assessing potential risks and adverse events remain challenging.

The integration of FEops’ advanced visualization and simulation technologies is expected to enhance clinical workflows, potentially broadening the range of patients who can benefit from transcatheter procedures and improving overall outcomes, says the company.

FEops’ technology leverages artificial intelligence to help clinicians foresee how transcatheter heart devices will behave within a patient’s anatomy. By incorporating this technology into the Mimics Planner, Materialise intends to deliver a comprehensive solution that combines 3D anatomical planning with AI-driven simulation.

Through this technology, clinicians can model how medical devices, like heart valves, will interact with a patient’s unique anatomy. This could enhance patient care for structural heart diseases by providing a more interactive and precise method for planning procedures.

A woman looking at a computer screen showing the anatomical overview of an aortic root on SurgiCase software. Photo via Materialise.

Materialise’s medical prowess

Excluding the acquisition news, Materialise has developed novel offerings to ease medical processes. At the latest, the company launched the TMJ Total Arthroplasty System, offering a personalized solution for patients needing total temporomandibular joint (TMJ) replacement. This system integrates implants, guides, and digital planning to streamline medical treatment.

A clinical study showed improved patient outcomes, including reduced pain and enhanced eating ability, with a 97% implant placement accuracy and 100% success rate one-year post-surgery. The system’s digital workflow ensures precise, patient-specific implant creation, enhancing the overall efficiency and effectiveness of TMJ arthroplasty.

One of Materialise’s breakthrough contributions was reported last year. The firm played a significant role in the first successful eye transplant at NYU Langone Health Hospital. Utilizing advanced 3D technology from Materialise and Depuy Synthes, the transplant included injecting adult stem cells into the optic nerve to aid in nerve regeneration.

The recipient, Aaron James, received a complete eye and partial face transplant after a severe electrical injury. This development opens new possibilities for vision therapies and reconstructive procedures, although the long-term success is still being evaluated, says Materialise.

In 2021, Materialise supported a double hand and face transplant at NYU Langone Health using its 3D printing and software technologies. Surgeons used personalized surgical guides and scanning software to pre-plan the procedure, enhancing speed and accuracy and improving the patient’s survival chances.

Severely burned in a car accident, the patient benefited from 14 months of 3D modeling and planning. Materialise’s technology facilitated the creation of patient-specific tools, sterilizable ID tags for blood and vessels, and splints, aiding in personalized patient care and surgical precision.

