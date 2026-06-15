Materialise Backs Replasia to Expand Personalized Hip Preservation

Belgian technology company Materialise has announced an investment in Replasia, a Belgian medical technology start-up focused on hip preservation. The company develops anatomical analysis software alongside personalized, 3D printed devices intended to delay or avoid joint replacement. For Materialise, the move reflects a view that individualized treatment can influence clinical results and that preserving the native hip is gaining ground as a recognized pillar of orthopaedic practice.

The deal also extends the Belgian 3D printing specialist’s reach across the orthopaedic treatment timeline. Materialise already offers patient-specific acetabular implants aimed at complex revision cases, so adding a stake in preservation-focused technology positions the firm at both ends of the spectrum, from interventions that keep the natural joint intact to those that rebuild it when replacement becomes unavoidable.

Materialise has announced an investment in Replasia. Image via Replasia.

The 3D Shelf Implant and Early Clinical Testing

Replasia’s lead product is the 3D Shelf Implant, a patient-matched device produced through additive manufacturing. Unlike a conventional prosthesis, it sits outside the joint capsule and is designed so that other treatment routes remain open later in a patient’s life. The device targets selected adults with particular forms of hip dysplasia, a condition for which today’s surgical standards are often highly invasive and demand long recovery periods.

Clinical validation is already underway. In August 2025, the start-up launched a first-in-human study in the Netherlands to assess whether the implant can serve as a less invasive option compared with the procedures currently considered standard for adult hip dysplasia. The trial marks a key milestone on the path toward wider adoption of the technology in routine care.

Planning Software and What the Partnership Brings

Because joint-sparing surgery depends heavily on understanding each patient’s unique anatomy and biomechanics, Replasia also markets HipStudio, a commercially available analysis service. The platform supplies surgeons with precise anatomical measurements to inform planning ahead of hip preservation procedures.

Under the collaboration, Replasia will gain access to Materialise’s track record in personalized medical devices, digital surgical planning tools, and regulatory and commercial routes to market. Both companies state a shared goal: advancing orthopaedic treatments that are more individualized and less invasive, helping patients retain their own anatomy and quality of life for as long as possible.

3D printed solutions and anatomical analysis software for hip preservation. Image via Replasia.

Closing the Gap Between Preserving and Replacing the Hip

Materialise’s move into hip preservation addresses a long-standing gap in orthopaedic care: patients with adult hip dysplasia who are too young or too healthy for a total hip replacement, yet whose main surgical alternative, periacetabular osteotomy, is highly invasive and demands months of rehabilitation.

Materialise is not alone in betting that capital should flow toward patient-specific orthopaedics. In August 2025 Partners Group made its first institutional investment in restor3d, bringing the company’s total funding to $104 million. restor3d pairs AI-based design software with vertically integrated additive manufacturing to produce FDA-cleared, anatomy-matched implants for the hip, knee, shoulder, foot, and ankle.

In 2017, a patient at Germany’s HELIOS Clinic, born with hip dysplasia and failed by two previous operations, was successfully treated with a custom implant designed through Materialise’s aMace platform, which models CT data into a patient-specific device that promotes bone in-growth. That same year, Lithuania’s Ortho Baltic was profiled for its custom hip implants built via direct metal laser sintering and verified with Nikon Metrology scanning, underscoring how quality-assured, patient-specific hip devices were already reaching clinics nearly a decade ago.

The pattern is consistent: capital and clinical practice are converging on personalization. Replasia’s preservation-first angle is the next logical step. Materialise is positioning itself before the market does.

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Featured image shows 3D printed solutions and anatomical analysis software for hip preservation. Image via Replasia.