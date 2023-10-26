Materialise appoints new CEO, new 3D Printing Jobs at 6K Additive, Renishaw, 3D Systems, AML3D, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of our 3D printing jobs and career moves update for the additive manufacturing sector. If you are looking for a new position in the industry, we keep our 3D Printing job board updated with the latest positions.

New hires and appointments at 6K Additive, Renishaw, Uniformity Labs and more

Belgian 3D printing software and service provider Materialise has appointed Brigitte de Vet-Veithen as CEO, succeeding the company’s Co-Founder Fried Vancraen, who will become Chairman of the Board of Directors. The leadership transition is set for January 1, 2024. De Vet-Veithen has 30 years of business leadership experience, including various senior management roles at Johnson & Johnson. She joined Materialise in 2016 and currently serves as Executive Vice President of Materialise Medical, playing a key role in the medical segment’s growth. Materialise, founded in 1990, has a presence in 20 countries and combines extensive software development with a large 3D printing facility. This transition aims to further the company’s growth and innovation in the 3D printing industry, says the company.

“It will be an honor to lead Materialise, a company that helped create and continues to shape the 3D printing industry,” Mrs. de Vet-Veithen said. “As we take this step, I celebrate our roots as 3D printing pioneers, but I am even more excited about our role as pioneers of tomorrow’s possibilities. As 3D printing establishes itself as an essential tool in the production toolbox, Materialise is ideally positioned to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities ahead and to continue driving the growth of our industry.”

Brigitte de Vet-Veithen. Photo via LinkedIn.

UK-based engineering firm Renishaw has appointed Professor Karen Holford CBE FREng as a Non-Executive Director. With over 43 years of engineering experience, Professor Holford currently serves as Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor at Cranfield University. Her appointment to Renishaw’s Board of Directors, effective from September 1, 2023, brings extensive knowledge in engineering, technical management, and governance. Professor Holford will also join Renishaw’s Audit, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees. Beyond her engineering background, she has a track record of advocating for diversity and inclusivity in organizations. Holford’s career journey includes roles at Rolls Royce, academic positions, and her current role at Cranfield University. She is a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering and was honored with a CBE for her contributions to engineering and the advancement of women in the field.

US 3D printer manufacturer 3D Systems has announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Michael Turner, effective October 15, 2023, as he takes on a new career opportunity. Andrew Johnson, the company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer, and Chief Legal Officer, will serve as the interim CFO starting on October 16. An executive search is underway to find a permanent finance leader. Andrew Johnson, who has been with 3D Systems since July 2006, holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, graduating with High Distinction.

Annie Wang, President of Senvol, has been elected to SME’s Additive Manufacturing (AM) Technical Community Leadership Committee (TCLC). The committee advises SME on AM technologies, materials, processes, and workforce, providing guidance on initiatives, policy, and strategy. Committee members are selected based on their contributions and dedication to expanding AM use. SME focuses on new manufacturing technology adoption and building manufacturing capabilities. Wang will serve a three-year term, contributing to the committee’s mission and representing the industry.

“AM continues to be a major strategic initiative for SME and a vital emerging sector for manufacturing as a whole,” said Suzy Marzano, Senior Manager at SME who oversees SME’s Technical Communities. “We’re thrilled at Annie’s selection to the AM Technical Community Leadership Committee and look forward to working with her and the rest of the Committee Members to help further SME’s leadership position in the industry.”

6K Inc. subsidiary 6K Additive has appointed Nicholas Pflugh as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Jonathan Wolak as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Pflugh, with 16 years at Kennametal, previously served as Vice President and General Manager of the Engineered Wear Components division, achieving double-digit revenue growth. Wolak, who excelled at PPG Industries, held critical roles, including Financial Director for the Architectural Coatings division. These strategic appointments reinforce 6K Additive’s position as a dominant US producer of critical materials for the aerospace, medical, and defense markets, emphasizing innovation and domestic production in the additive manufacturing and metal alloying industries.

Jonathan Wolak. Photo via 6K Additive.

Engineered materials company Uniformity Labs has appointed Jacob Brunsberg as a Non-Executive Director, joining board members John Ferriola and Alan Batey. Brunsberg, currently CEO at Sigma Additive Solutions, brings a wealth of additive manufacturing experience, including leadership roles at GE‘s Binder Jet Technology unit. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Material Science and Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and sits on its External Advisory Board. Brunsberg’s expertise will contribute to Uniformity Labs’ growth and innovation in engineered materials, says the company.

“Jake’s appointment adds an extremely valuable layer of practical, hands-on experience to our board,” said Uniformity CEO Adam Hopkins. “He brings global commercialization skills and deep knowledge of the technical aspects of binder jetting and powder bed fusion, which we will call on to help us deliver the full potential of our technology.”

KW Special Projects (KWSP) and the Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC) have appointed Nabil Lodey as Chief Executive Officer, marking a pivotal moment in their journey toward a dynamic future. Lodey, with extensive experience in the technology sector, is poised to provide strong leadership. His background in Defense aligns well with their cross-sector strategy, enhancing their presence in automotive, motorsport, aerospace, and space. His appointment is expected to drive growth, broaden capabilities, and reinforce their reputation for delivering solutions to clients.

Metal AM company AML3D has made key leadership appointments. Sean Ebert, an Executive Director and former Interim CEO since June 2023, takes on the role of Managing Director. He is well-versed in AML3D’s operations and strategy. Pete Goumas assumes the new position of President of US Operations, with a focus on expanding the company’s presence in the US Defense manufacturing sector. Goumas brings relevant experience from roles in public and private US companies, including work in nuclear components and services for the US Government. His responsibilities also include support for the US Navy‘s Nuclear submarine program.

Dr. Zachary Murphree has assumed the role of Vice President of Defense at Velo3D. In this capacity, Zach will collaborate extensively with Velo3D’s clientele and partners within the defense sector. His primary objective is to assist the company in harnessing the potential of metal 3D printing technology to enhance its supply chain efficiency, optimize metal component production, and reduce manufacturing expenses. Zach brings a wealth of experience from his previous engineering roles in energy corporations, where he successfully introduced metal additive manufacturing to a Fortune 500 energy company. He holds Bachelor of Science and PhD degrees in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Texas.

3D printer OEM Formlabs has welcomed Chris Capossela, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft, to its board of directors. With a 30-year tenure at Microsoft, Capossela brings vast experience in marketing for consumer and commercial businesses. His expertise in hardware, software, services, and customer engagement will aid Formlabs in its global expansion efforts. Capossela’s marketing and communications insights will support Formlabs’ novel solutions like new resins and affordable 3D printing options, making product creation more accessible to professionals worldwide.

“I’ve seen the potential of 3D printing firsthand. Formlabs is a standout in the 3D printing industry with a growing, innovative ecosystem of printers, software, accessories, and materials that will advance adoption of the technology. I’m excited to join the Formlabs board as the company continues on its impressive growth path,” said Capossela.

Prototyping company Quickparts has appointed Isabelle Nourry as Sales Director for Europe, aligning with the company’s expansion plans in the European Union and the UK. With 18 years of manufacturing experience, Isabelle aims to boost revenue and foster relationships with major European manufacturers. She has previously executed strategic plans for supply chain reliability and local manufacturing to enable quick and customized product orders. Isabelle Nourry and Quickparts’ European manufacturing team will showcase these benefits at Formnext 2023, the leading additive manufacturing expo.

Isabelle Nourry Sales Director for Europe. Photo via Quickparts.

Facility openings at 3D Systems, LEHVOSS New Material, ABB, Essentium, and more

3D Systems is partnering with Clarkson College to establish the 3D Printing and Training Center of Excellence on the Clarkson College campus in Omaha, Nebraska. This collaboration aims to enhance healthcare innovation, education, and patient care in the region. Leveraging Clarkson College’s healthcare educational and 3D Systems’ 3D printing expertise, the partnership will create pathways to make 3D printing and visualization accessible to local healthcare facilities. The alliance seeks to accelerate innovation through clinical engagement, enhance patient outcomes, and transform healthcare practices by offering FDA-cleared, patient-specific 3D printed devices on-site.

“We are thrilled to partner with Clarkson College in providing our unparalleled breadth of additive manufacturing solutions to clinicians and the patients they treat,” said Benjamin Johnson, VP of portfolio & regulatory, 3D Systems. “Clarkson College’s passion for providing world-class medical education and clinical services is ideal for training the next generation of workforce talent and executing on patient-specific workflows to enhance patient diagnosis and treatment.”

The LEHVOSS New Material (Kunshan) Co. Ltd. production facility and technology center, have outgrown their space due to the rapid expansion of LEHVOSS compound activities (CPM) in China and Korea, surpassing expectations. They have moved to a more spacious location in the Kunshan German Industrial Park, doubling the total area to 5,000 m2. This expansion will enable the LEHVOSS Group to meet the growing demand for LUVOCOM high-performance compounds, LUVOTECH technical compounds, especially LUVOTECH eco compounds, and LUVOBATCH masterbatches, while serving their customers in Asia with advanced materials promptly and efficiently, contributing to the thriving high-tech industries in the region.

Industrial 3D printer manufacturer Essentium has unveiled its filament store in Austin, Texas, in partnership with 3D-Fuel. The store features high-quality, USA-made filaments, encouraging collaboration, and providing education to empower 3D printing enthusiasts. With over four years of local filament manufacturing expertise, Essentium aims to engage with Austin’s maker community. This venture addresses the lack of a dedicated 3D printing store in the Austin metro area and takes inspiration from 3D-Fuel’s similar store in Fargo, ND. It offers face-to-face interactions with 3D printing experts and same-day printing services, expanding options for professionals, educators, and hobbyists with over 40 filament colors. The partnership promotes sustainability with spool recycling services.

Nirup Nagabandi, Ph.D., Vice President of Materials Engineering, Essentium, said, “Our physical filament store embodies innovation and offers cutting-edge 3D printing tech for makers. It aims to redefine accessibility, making 3D printing tangible and interactive. The store bridges technology with personal interaction, creating a dynamic space where visitors can engage with experts, receive expert material guidance, and actively participate in immersive tours that demystify the intricate process of filament production.”

ABB has announced a $280 million investment in Europe to establish the ABB Robotics European Campus in Västerås, Sweden, set to open in late 2026. This state-of-the-art facility will serve as the hub for ABB Robotics in Europe, focusing on AI-enabled collaborative and industrial robots, digital solutions, and flexible automation. The investment aims to enhance ABB’s robotics and automation leadership, expanding production capacity by 50%. The Campus will foster close collaboration with customers, R&D, and support ABB’s 2030 Sustainability Targets with consideration for sustainable building practices and solar panels.

Renishaw has launched Renishaw Gulf LLC, a subsidiary in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to serve the rapidly growing manufacturing and advanced engineering sectors in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and Egypt. This move enables access to Renishaw’s industrial metrology, position encoders, and additive manufacturing products. The subsidiary will also offer applications engineering support, diagnostics, repair services, and next-day delivery of common replacement parts to address local manufacturing challenges, such as extreme temperature fluctuations that affect machining processes.

“Many Middle East nations are beginning to reduce their dependence on oil revenues and investing to diversify their economies,” said Brett Allard, Managing Director at Renishaw Gulf. “The UAE’s ‘Make it in the Emirates’ campaign and Saudi Arabia’s ‘Vision 2030’ framework, both champion investment in the region’s manufacturing industries including aerospace, defence and e-mobility. As these develop, we’ll continue to see increased demand for Renishaw’s support and engineering expertise.”

The Applied Science & Technology Research Organization of America (ASTRO America) partnered with Wichita State University‘s National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) to introduce a state-of-the-art Additive Manufacturing (AM) Workforce Development Center during a two-day workshop. This center, partially funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge program, will provide training in various aspects of AM to bolster the Midwest region’s AM workforce. Scheduled to open in 2025, it aims to bridge large companies with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) interested in AM to meet increasing manufacturing demands in sectors like aerospace, defense, and energy. AM offers solutions to supply chain challenges, cost reductions, and increased reliability.

The US Navy commenced construction on a new regional training center for the Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing (ATDM) program in Danville. The 100,000-square-foot training facility, set to open by 2025, will provide accelerated four-month training programs to reskill or upskill students for high-paying jobs. It aims to graduate 800-1,000 students annually to fill critical vacancies in the defense industrial base. The ceremony took place during the annual ATDM & U.S. Navy Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) Summit. The program addresses workforce shortages in the defense industrial base, particularly for building and repairing naval ships, impacting naval fleet readiness and construction.

“The incredible progress made over the past year here in Danville, both in building the next generation of submarine builders at ATDM and in advancing the manufacturing technology we need to succeed at AM CoE, proved that we are on the right path,” said Rear Adm. Pappano, program executive officer, Strategic Submarines, U.S. Navy. “This past year established the foundation for the critical leaps forward we need in the coming years to scale both programs to ensure we have the skilled workforce with the technology and capabilities needed to build the Navy’s next generation of submarines.”

Bioplastics manufacturer NatureWorks has made significant progress in constructing its fully integrated Ingeo PLA biopolymer manufacturing facility in Thailand. The plant will include three manufacturing facilities: lactic acid fermentation, lactide monomer production, and polymerization, with an annual capacity of 75,000 tons of Ingeo biopolymer. The facility will serve various markets, including 3D printing, nonwovens, compostable coffee capsules, flexible packaging, and sustainable food serviceware. Ingeo biopolymer will be sourced from locally abundant sugarcane within a 50-kilometer radius. Construction is expected to support startup activities in 2025. NatureWorks also received industry safety awards for its facilities in Minnesota and Nebraska, strengthening its position in the United States, says the company.

Construction on NatureWorks’ new Ingeo PLA manufacturing facility in Thailand is on track with production and start-up activities projected to begin in 2025. Photo via NatureWorks.

