Materialise adds novel AM materials to its portfolio

Belgian 3D printing company Materialise has introduced three new materials to its AM portfolio.

These materials include Polyamide 12S (PA 12S), Polyamide 11 (PA 11) for Multi Jet Fusion, and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polyamide (PA-CF) for fused deposition modeling (FDM), aiming to broaden options for 3D printing in manufacturing and prototyping. Expanding its material selection to over 38, Materialise now offers customers a comprehensive array to meet specific project needs. As per Materialise, these materials are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

“Our decision to incorporate PA 11, PA 12S, and PA-CF materials into our portfolio reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and empowering them to explore new possibilities and unlock the full potential of industrial 3D printing,” says Pieter Vos, Marketing & Product Director, Materialise. “We constantly evaluate emerging materials and technologies. The new HP PA 12S is a strong addition, and we are proud to be an early adopter.”

3D printed insoles. Photo via Materialise.

Durable materials for demanding 3D printing applications

When utilized with HP Multi Jet Fusion, PA 11 targets the rising need for additive manufacturing within the medical sector. Its distinctive attributes render it suitable for diverse medical applications via 3D printing. According to the company, PA 11 distinguishes itself through its biocompatibility, durability, and flexibility, allowing for the fabrication of orthotics, prosthetics, and machinery components with superior reliability and performance.

According to the company, Materialise Manufacturing stands out as an early adopter of Polyamide 12S for HP Multi Jet Fusion. Recognized for its suitability in volume prototyping and parts with high surface quality and minimal post-processing requirements, this material offers precision and accuracy. Its applicability spans various sectors, including consumer goods, volume prototyping projects, and industrial applications.

Additionally, for FDM 3D printing, Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polyamide (PA-CF) offers a substantial leap in lightweight, high-strength component production. It comprises a thermoplastic filament infused with 35% chopped carbon fiber by weight, delivering high flexural strength and an advantageous stiffness-to-weight ratio. Moreover, this material is suitable for industrial machinery, aerospace, and automotive industries, especially for tooling, prototyping, and end-use part applications.

3D printed parts created using PA 11 material. Photo via Materialise.

The ever-expanding 3D printing material niche

Materialise is the latest in a long list of companies developing innovative materials for 3D printing. Last month, HP unveiled its new material, 3D HR PA 12 S, by showcasing 3D printed parts made from the same material at AM Forum Berlin 2024. Developed collaboratively with Arkema, this material targets improved surface aesthetics and cost reduction for HP’s Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D printers. Anticipated for the Jet Fusion 5600 Series, it promises lower variable costs and streamlined production processes.

On another note, plastics company Roffelsen entered the AM market with its division Roffelsen 3D offering a new material range including PLA, PET, PET-G, and PA6 CF15. In the first half of 2024, Roffelsen aims to enhance its offerings by introducing new 3D printing materials, including PLA, ABS, and ASA. Rigorous testing protocols are implemented at Roffelsen to verify the quality and performance of filament selections, encompassing PLA, PET, PET-G, and PA6 CF15. Notably, PLA and PET-G undergo specialized testing for high-speed printing, ensuring consistent outcomes, even amid adverse conditions.

