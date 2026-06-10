Mastrex Launches MX300, Calls It Industry’s Most Affordable LPBF Metal 3D Printer

Mastrex, a US provider of additive manufacturing systems, has launched the MX300, a new industrial metal 3D printer built on Laser Powder Bed Fusion technology. Priced at $185,000, the system is being introduced as the industry’s most affordable LPBF metal 3D printer. MX300 is aimed at manufacturers seeking precision, scalability, and dependable production performance across demanding applications, combining a 300 x 300 x 350 mm build volume with dual 500W lasers.

Built to bridge the gap between prototyping and full-scale metal part production, the machine is compatible with titanium, stainless steel, aluminum, cobalt-chrome, Inconel, and other materials. Dual 500W lasers are intended to increase production speed while maintaining the accuracy and surface quality required for industrial manufacturing. Mastrex positions the system for both detailed geometries and larger industrial applications, with dimensional accuracy and repeatability identified as core features.

Mastrex MX300 LPBF metal 3D printer. Photo via Mastrex.

“Launching the MX300 is an important milestone for Mastrex, as we continue our mission to enable the current and next generation with technologies that are robust, reliable, and accessible,” said Co-Founder Ilay Fridland. “Combined with our legacy in laser excellence, the MX300 is the pinnacle of precision and performance.” Fridland’s remarks accompany a launch centered on lower-cost access to LPBF equipment for manufacturers working on complex components, new product development, and advanced applications.

Target sectors include aerospace, defense, and medical, where access to advanced materials and shorter lead times remain important for critical applications. Solomon MFG, cited as an early customer, linked the system’s price point to a longstanding barrier for machine shops. “Adding metal 3D printing to our machine shop has always been a priority, but it’s been cost-prohibitive,” said CEO Eli Solomon. “With the accessibility of the MX300, we are immediately adding capability for our current customers and uncovering new opportunities. It’s a distinct competitive advantage.”

Aluminum heat exchanger produced via LPBF. Photo via Mastrex.

Operational efficiency is another focus of the launch. High-throughput architecture and a streamlined workflow are intended to simplify production environments, reduce downtime, and help manufacturers integrate metal additive manufacturing into existing operations. Mastrex presents the system as a platform for long-term production use rather than a machine limited to prototyping. Like all of the company’s systems, MX300 is designed, assembled, and tested in the United States.

LPBF pricing pressure opens a middle tier

Metal-Base recently pre-launched Metal 1.0, a compact LPBF metal 3D printer priced below €10,000 and aimed at labs, startups, and educational users. Built around a 60 W blue diode laser and an XY gantry architecture rather than the fiber lasers and galvanometer systems used in industrial platforms, the machine was presented as a lower-cost route into metal powder processing. Metal-Base said the system could print Stainless Steel 316L and Inconel 718 directly from powder, but independent verification of part density and material properties had not been disclosed. That launch highlighted a low-cost LPBF segment focused on accessibility, smaller footprints, and reduced infrastructure requirements rather than higher-throughput industrial production.

Another part of the market is targeted by the STLR 120 compact metal LPBF 3D printer from amace solutions, developed for research institutions, startups, and medical technology developers. Its Ø120 × 200 mm build volume, 400 W fiber laser, low powder requirement, and single-phase 220 V operation were aimed at faster iteration, lower material use, and easier deployment in university and R&D settings. Support for stainless steels, aluminum, titanium alloy, cobalt-chrome, maraging steel, and Inconel gave that machine a technical range, but its compact format placed it closer to prototyping, tooling development, and lab-based testing than industrial-scale production. Set against those two launches, MX300 enters the space between qualification-heavy premium systems and compact research platforms, using price and production-scale capacity as its main differentiators.

PA-300 metal 3D printer. Photo via Precision Additive.

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Featured photo shows Mastrex MX300 LPBF metal 3D printer. Photo via Mastrex.