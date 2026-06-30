Massivit Launches RapidWings to Fix Defense’s Composite Bottleneck

Israel-based Massivit has unveiled RapidWings, a global network of local, on-demand sovereign production facilities designed to overcome composite manufacturing bottlenecks in defense. Already operational in Israel, the network is now actively recruiting certified manufacturers in the US and Europe.

“Defense is a necessity worldwide. By cutting manufacturing times, RapidWings’ proprietary technology could save defense and aeronautical companies months and millions. RapidWings marks a strategic milestone for Massivit as we pivot from providing industrial 3D printers to delivering a much-needed Defense manufacturing platform that overcomes bottlenecks and empowers manufacturers to scale,” said CEO Yossi Azarzar.

RapidWings launch banner. Image via Massivit.

Cast-In-Motion: The Technology Behind the Promise

At the core of RapidWings is Massivit’s proprietary Cast-In-Motion (CIM) technology, a large-format digital deposition process for dual-component thermoset composite tooling. Where conventional methods require three to six months to produce composite molds, CIM compresses that timeline to days, with completed programs showing tooling cost reductions of 40–70% compared to traditional metal and machinable-board approaches.

The commercial model is designed to scale without requiring partners to rebuild from scratch. RapidWings operates through Joint Manufacturing Alliances (JMA), regional agreements with certified Tier-2 composite facilities that embed CIM capability directly into their existing operations. Partners keep full control of their current business and customer relationships while gaining the capacity to take on a greater volume of orders, with no additional capital expenditure required. The first JMA, between Massivit and Israel-based Comparts Ltd., is already fully operational and actively serving leading OEMs across ongoing defense programs.

“Today, the greatest weapon is the factory, the ability to generate weapons faster than we expend them. Massivit has a unique capability to significantly shorten manufacturing timelines which increases capacity and the ability to replenish weapons stores faster. The US Defense Industrial Base is desperate for innovation that accelerates hardware to the field. Industrial collaboration between our allies is how we all win,” said Brigadier General Chris Athearn, USAF (Ret.).

Cutting Tooling Lead Times: A Problem the Industry Is Racing to Solve

Composite tooling lead times remain one of defense manufacturing’s most persistent bottlenecks, and additive manufacturing is increasingly the industry’s answer. The shift is moving away from general-purpose printing toward deep vertical applications where speed and supply chain sovereignty are the primary drivers.

Other players are pursuing the same goal from different angles. NP Aerospace used Caracol’s Vipra AM platform to produce the Mastiff suspension and differential carrier, a structurally critical component for protected military vehicles, printed as a single piece without tooling in 60 hours, directly targeting the long lead times and high upfront costs that have historically constrained low-volume defense programs.

QinetiQ demonstrated a similar case when the Royal Australian Navy required replacement components for submarine HMS Anson and conventional supply chains weren’t an option, using additive manufacturing to deliver parts in four weeks against a process that would typically take months or years.

With defense procurement accelerating and composite backlogs showing no sign of easing, the ability to move from design to qualified parts in days rather than quarters is becoming a structural requirement, not a differentiator. Whether distributed models like RapidWings prove more resilient than centralized approaches remains to be tested at scale.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

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Featured image shows RapidWings launch banner. Image via Massivit.