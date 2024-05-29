Maritime supply chains to sail smoothly with Immensa’s latest partnership

UAE-based 3D printing bureau Immensa has partnered with Pelagus 3D to streamline supply chain processes, expand OEM networks, and deliver significant improvements in service offerings to end users in the maritime and offshore sectors.

This follows the recent appointment of Nabil Habayeb as an independent Non-Executive Director, who brings 41 years of experience from GE, where he served as President & CEO of GE International Markets from 2020 to 2023. Specifically, the partnership will allow Immensa to serve as the exclusive distributor and service provider for Pelagus 3D’s products and projects in the maritime and offshore sectors within the MENA region.

This strategic alignment is designed to maximize the reach and efficiency of their combined services, addressing the needs of the maritime industry for efficient inventory management, parts obsolescence solutions, and faster turnaround times for obtaining spare parts. Additionally, Immensa’s existing customers can now seamlessly tap into the maritime vertical.

Fahmi Al Shawwa, CEO of Immensa, said, “Immensa seeks to be world-class in everything it does: technology, strategy, execution, talent, and its partners. Today’s news brings two world-class partners together and we look forward to working closely with Pelagus 3D – which is developing the largest database of spare parts for additive manufacturing in the maritime and offshore industry – to transform inventory management across sectors.”

In conjunction with this announcement, Immensa has revealed a new brand name for its AI-enabled software platform. Formerly known as DIS-RT, the platform will now be called Immensa360. This platform offers an end-to-end solution for assessing and digitizing inventories.

Immensa and Pelagus 3D’s company representatives signing the partnership agreement. Photo via Immensa.

Immensa’s impact on the energy and construction sectors

Immensa reports that the global market for spare parts in the energy sector exceeds US$90 billion, with $18 billion identified as ready for immediate digitization into a digital supply chain. In the MENA region alone, this market segment represents more than $4 billion. Through their partnership, Immensa and Pelagus 3D conservatively project unlocking at least $2 billion in new incremental revenue, marking a 50% regional revenue.

Back in 2021, Immensa was recognized as the only company within the regional Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to have achieved ISO 9001 certification. To further its goal of enhancing manufacturing in the Middle East, Immensa collaborated with BigRep to develop a smart concrete wall. Additionally, Immensa created a virtual warehouse for 3D printed components in collaboration with logistics firm RSA Global.

In 2017, Immensa filed a patent for a concrete fabrication method, potentially impacting the building industry. Immensa’s influence extends beyond Dubai, with the acquisition of Shakl3D and LayLabs in Saudi Arabia in 2020. This acquisition helped broaden its service offerings to manufacturing, industrial, and oil and gas sectors in the region.

Immensa and Pelagus 3D team. Photo via Immensa.

AM and maritime sector in hindsight

While still in its early stages of adoption in the maritime sector, AM holds promise for transforming how ships are built, repaired, and maintained, offering efficiency, flexibility, and cost benefits.

Collaborating with Ivaldi Group in September 2018, Wilhelmsen‘s Marine Products division, launched a program to supply 3D printed spare parts on demand to a selected group of maritime clients. This initiative aimed to eliminate physical inventory, streamline distribution, and reduce costs significantly. Early adopters included Berge Bulk, Carnival Maritime, Executive Ship Management, OSM Maritime Group, Thome Ship Management, and Wilhelmsen Ship Management, collectively managing a diverse global fleet.

Elsewhere, global quality assurance and risk management company DNV GL published its first classification guideline for AM in maritime and oil & gas industries. The 48-page document ensures AM-produced parts match traditional standards, covering design through end-user specifications. Developed since 2014, it aims to certify and support industry adoption of AM technology, boosting product confidence and integration in maritime and offshore applications.

