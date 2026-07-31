Defense

Marine Corps X-FAB Saves Coast Guard Patrol Boats

U.S Marines with 3d Marine Logistics Group showcase 3D Printing Capabilities to the U.S. Coast Guard at CJLOTS 26. Photo via Lance Cpl. Marcus Henson, 3rd Marine Logistics Group.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

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