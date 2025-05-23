Mapping the Expanding Role of 3D Printing in Micro and Nano Device Fabrication

A new review by researchers from the Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, CETC 54 (54th Research Institute of Electronics Technology Group Corporation), Sun Yat-sen University, Shenzhen University, and the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China surveys the latest developments in 3D printing for microelectronic and microfluidic applications. The paper released on Springer Nature Link highlights how additive manufacturing methods have reached sub-micron precision, allowing the production of devices previously limited to traditional cleanroom fabrication.

High-resolution techniques like two-photon polymerization (2PP), electrohydrodynamic jet printing, and computed axial lithography (CAL) are now being used to create structures with feature sizes down to 100 nanometers. These capabilities have broad implications for biomedical sensors, flexible electronics, and microfluidic systems used in diagnostics and environmental monitoring.

Overview of 3D printing applications for microelectronic and microfluidic device fabrication. Image via Springer Nature.

Classification of High-Precision Additive Processes

Seven categories of additive manufacturing, as defined by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) serve as the foundation for modern 3D printing workflows: binder jetting, directed energy deposition (DED), material extrusion (MEX), material jetting, powder bed fusion (PBF), sheet lamination (SHL), and vat photopolymerization (VP).

Among these, 2PP provides the finest resolution, enabling the fabrication of nanoscale features for optical communication components and MEMS support structures. Inkjet-based material jetting and direct ink writing (DIW) allow patterned deposition of conductive or biological materials, including stretchable gels and ionic polymers. Binder jetting, which operates by spraying adhesives onto powdered substrates, is particularly suited for large-volume structures using metals or ceramics with minimal thermal stress.

Fused deposition modeling, a form of material extrusion, continues to be widely used for its low cost and compatibility with thermoplastics. Although limited in resolution, it remains practical for building mechanical supports or sacrificial molds in soft lithography.

Various micro-scale 3D printing strategies. Image via Springer Nature.

3D Printing in Microelectronics, MEMS, and Sensing

Additive manufacturing is now routinely used to fabricate microsensors, microelectromechanical system (MEMS) actuators, and flexible electronics. Compared to traditional lithographic processes, 3D printing reduces material waste and bypasses the need for masks or etching steps.

In one example cited by the review, flexible multi-directional sensors were printed directly onto skin-like substrates using a customized FDM platform. Another case involved a cantilever support for a micro-accelerometer produced via 2PP and coated with conductive materials through evaporation. These examples show how additive techniques can fabricate both support and functional layers with high geometric complexity.

MEMS actuators fabricated with additive methods often combine printed scaffolds with conventional micromachining. A 2PP-printed spiral structure was used to house liquid metal in an electrothermal actuator. Separately, FDM was used to print a MEMS switch, combining conductive PLA and polyvinyl alcohol as the sacrificial layer. However, achieving the mechanical precision needed for switching elements remains a barrier for fully integrated use.

3D printing material and preparation methods. Image via Springer Nature.

Development of Functional Inks and Composite Materials

Microelectronic applications depend on the availability of printable materials with specific electrical, mechanical, or chemical properties. MXene-based conductive inks, metal particle suspensions, and piezoelectric composites are being optimized for use in DIW, inkjet, and light-curing platforms.

Researchers have fabricated planar asymmetric micro-supercapacitors using ink composed of nickel sulfide on nitrogen-doped MXene. These devices demonstrate increased voltage windows (up to 1.5 V) and volumetric capacitance, meeting the demands of compact power systems. Other work involves composite hydrogels with ionic conductivity and high tensile stretch, used in flexible biosensing applications.

PEDOT:PSS, a common conductive polymer, has been formulated into a high-resolution ink using lyophilization and re-dispersion in photocurable matrices. These formulations are used to create electrode arrays for neural probes and flexible circuits. Multiphoton lithography has also been applied to print complex 3D structures from organic semiconductor resins.

Bioelectronic applications are driving the need for biocompatible inks that can perform reliably in wet and dynamic environments. One group incorporated graphene nanoplatelets and carbon nanotubes into ink for multi-jet fusion, producing pressure sensors with high mechanical durability and signal sensitivity.

3D printed electronics achieved through the integration of active initiators into printing materials. Image via Springer Nature.

Microfluidic Devices Fabricated via Direct and Indirect Methods

Microfluidic systems have traditionally relied on soft lithography techniques using polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS). Additive manufacturing now offers alternatives through both direct printing of fluidic chips and indirect fabrication using 3D printed molds.

Direct fabrication using SLA, DLP, or inkjet-based systems allows the rapid prototyping of chips with integrated reservoirs and channels. However, achieving sub-100 µm channels requires careful calibration. One group demonstrated channels as small as 18 µm × 20 µm using a customized DLP printer.

Indirect fabrication relies on printing sacrificial or reusable molds, followed by casting and demolding. PLA, ABS, and resin-based molds are commonly used, depending on whether water-soluble or solvent-dissolvable materials are preferred. These techniques are compatible with PDMS and reduce reliance on photolithography equipment.

Surface roughness and optical transparency remain concerns. FDM-printed molds often introduce layer artifacts, while uncured resin in SLA methods can leach toxins or inhibit PDMS curing. Some teams address these issues by polishing surfaces post-print or chemically treating molds to improve release characteristics.

Integration and Future Directions for Microdevices

3D printed microfluidic devices in biology and chemistry.Image via Springer Nature.

3D printing is increasingly enabling the integration of structural, electrical, and sensing components into single build processes. Multi-material printers are beginning to produce substrates, conductive paths, and dielectric layers in tandem, although component embedding still requires manual intervention.

Applications in wearable electronics, flexible sensors, and soft robotics continue to expand. Stretchable conductors printed onto elastomeric backings are being used to simulate mechanoreceptors and thermoreceptors for electronic skin systems. Piezoelectric materials such as BaTiO₃-PVDF composites are under investigation for printed actuators and energy harvesters.

MEMS fabrication remains constrained by the mechanical limitations of printable materials. Silicon continues to dominate high-performance actuators due to its stiffness and precision. Additive methods are currently better suited for producing packaging, connectors, and sacrificial scaffolds within MEMS systems.

Multi-photon and light-assisted processes are being explored for producing active devices like microcapacitors and accelerometers. Recent work demonstrated the use of 2PP to fabricate nitrogen-vacancy center–based quantum sensors, capable of detecting thermal and magnetic fluctuations in microscopic environments.

As materials, resolution, and system integration improve, 3D printing is poised to shift from peripheral use to a central role in microsystem design and production.

3D printing micro-nano devices. Image via Springer Nature.

Ready to discover who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to stay updated with the latest news and insights.

Take the 3DPI Reader Survey — shape the future of AM reporting in under 5 minutes.

Featured image shows an Overview of 3D printing applications for microelectronic and microfluidic device fabrication. Image via Springer Nature.