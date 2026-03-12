Manufacturing Data Silo Problem Gets a New Approach from Aibuild

London-based software firm Aibuild has launched Aibuild OS, an AI-driven system that automates workflows across the full engineering stack, from initial design through to production.

Now available in Public Alpha, the platform targets one of the more persistent headaches in modern manufacturing: the disconnect between design and production software. CAD, CAE, and CAM tools were built by different vendors, at different times, each optimizing for their own phase of the workflow.

Interoperability was never the design goal, and the cost of that shows up at the boundaries, where engineers spend hours manually moving data between systems that were never meant to talk to each other. Aibuild OS is built to eliminate that bottleneck by orchestrating those processes as a single system.

“For too long, engineering capacity has been limited by human execution bandwidth,” said Daghan Cam, Co-Founder and CEO of Aibuild. “We are removing these barriers. By allowing engineers to deploy autonomous AI directly into their workflows, we help teams solve complex production challenges, reduce lead times, and increase productivity.”

Aibuild OS automating a multi-step impeller blade workflow across a robotic additive manufacturing system. Image via Aibuild.

Autonomous Agents Replace Manual Workflows

At the core of the platform are what Aibuild calls “Digital Engineers,” autonomous AI agents capable of executing multi-step workflows across different software environments without requiring constant human oversight.

In practice, that means tasks like converting raw 3D scan data into production-ready meshes, generating molds and fixtures directly from finished part designs, or taking a 3D concept all the way to a structural print and milling path without manual cleanup at each handoff.

The platform also handles early-stage design work, translating text prompts into images, converting 2D technical drawings into 3D models, and running image-to-3D workflows to compress concept timelines.

The launch marks a deliberate strategic shift for the company. Aibuild built its reputation on vertical-specific software with Aibuild CAM. OS represents a move toward a broader horizontal platform, one that applies manufacturing intelligence across the entire engineering lifecycle rather than a single phase of it.

Engineers and organizations interested in early access can sign up here.

Aibuild OS generating a circular flange in Autodesk Fusion from a text prompt. Image via Aibuild.

Interoperability: Manufacturing’s Persistent Blind Spot

The fragmentation Aibuild OS is designed to solve is not incidental. Manufacturing software vendors have historically maintained closed ecosystems as a deliberate competitive strategy. The logic was straightforward: lock customers into a proprietary slicer, a specific file format, a native API, and the switching cost becomes high enough to make churn unlikely.

For vendors, this was defensible in the early years of the industry when workflows were brittle and the market was still forming. But the cumulative effect across the industry was a software landscape that became sequential by architecture, where each phase of the engineering process requires a specialized tool built by a different vendor with little incentive to make their product talk cleanly to anyone else’s. Data silos were not a side effect; they were structurally baked in.

At RAPID + TCT 2024, Bradley Rothenberg, CEO of nTop, called data transfer “the biggest challenge for 3D printing software,” pointing specifically to the difficulty of moving design data cleanly between CAD, CAE, and manufacturing tools.

Rothenberg argued that solving this problem is not just an engineering convenience; it is a prerequisite for scaling AM to production. Without smooth data transfer, he said, the barrier to entry remains high and broader 3D printer adoption stalls. nTop’s response was to introduce a proprietary file format called .implicit through its Implicit Interop feature, designed to transfer design and simulation data across disconnected software environments and creating files up to 99% smaller than traditional meshes generated 500 times faster.

The fact that a company had to engineer an entirely new file format just to move data between existing tools is itself a measure of how deeply the fragmentation is embedded in the current software stack.

