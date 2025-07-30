Mantle unlocks ultra-fine mold features with Top Definition update amid rising industry adoption

Mantle, a U.S.-based developer of automated toolmaking systems, has launched its latest software update, Top Definition, enabling the direct 3D printing of mold features as thin as 0.2 mm. The update, released over the air to all customers on July 29, 2025, marks an 80% reduction in minimum feature size and comes as the company reports a twofold increase in bookings compared to mid-2024.

The announcement coincides with growing demand for domestic tooling solutions, as manufacturers aim to reduce lead times and respond to skilled labor shortages. Mantle’s system, which combines metal 3D printing with precision machining, is designed to streamline injection mold tooling production by replacing complex operations such as sinker EDM.

Pin feature. Image via Mantle Inc.

Improving small feature resolution with top-down machining

Unlike Mantle’s standard process, which prints and machines each layer sequentially, the new Top Definition approach prints a solid “top block” of material. This block is then machined from above, allowing the formation of supported features far smaller than previously possible. The update supports ribs, pins, and wall features down to 0.008” (0.2 mm), with pins as small as 0.02” (0.6 mm), all while improving as-printed strength and surface finish quality.

Rib feature. Image via Mantle Inc.

Mantle’s technology has become increasingly relevant for toolmakers seeking to internalize mold production and reduce dependency on external suppliers. According to the company, the update eliminates the need for time-consuming EDM machining in many applications, accelerating design-to-part workflows.

Top Definition process. Image via Mantle Inc.

Toolmakers accelerate adoption to meet reshoring and labor demands

Mantle reports that leading companies across the tooling and molding supply chain have adopted its platform, including Conesys, American Tool & Mold, P1 Technologies, Seaway Plastics, and International Precision Mold (a Bankier Company). Mark Edwards, Chief Information Officer at Conesys, said: “For more than 10 years, I’ve been searching for a 3D printing technology robust enough for production molds.

After validating Mantle’s technology and experiencing its unmatched precision, we’ve integrated multiple Mantle printers into our operations.” Edwards noted that Top Definition will further improve throughput at Conesys by reducing toolmaking costs and accelerating product development.

Automation and competition in tooling

Mantle’s Top Definition release follows the company’s earlier announcement that its 3D printers have helped customers reduce tooling lead times by up to 50%, as reported in March 2024. As manufacturers increasingly adopt additive manufacturing for mold tooling, competition is also growing. For instance, Xact Metal recently introduced a new initiative to disrupt the tooling sector with low-cost metal 3D printers, further underscoring the industry’s push toward faster, more accessible in-house production solutions.



Featured image shows the Top Definition process. Image via Mantle Inc.