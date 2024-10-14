Mango3D rebrands and unveils its innovative 3D model library

Franco-Belgian 3D printing solutions provider Mango 3D has officially rebranded to Lychee and introduced a novel offering, Lychee Library.

By adopting the name of its flagship software, Lychee Slicer, the company aligns its branding with its well-known product in the 3D printing industry. Alongside the rebranding, Lychee Library offers a seamless platform for ready-to-print 3D models, simplifying the process for both resin and Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D printers.

Preview of Lychee Library homepage within Lychee Slicer. Image via Lychee.

Lychee expands its 3D printing ecosystem

A standout feature of Lychee Library is its extensive collection of high-quality models from global creators. Many of these models come pre-supported and Lychee-certified, allowing users to transition from browsing to printing without tedious preparation steps.

This new addition to the Lychee family collaborates with over 30 top industry innovators, offering a growing selection of detailed characters, environments, and functional objects. By integrating the platform with Lychee Slicer Plus, users benefit from a complete 3D printing package that streamlines every step.

As part of the launch, Lychee is offering an introductory subscription priced at €14.99 per month (regular price €19.99) or €149.99 per year (regular price €199.90). This promotional period presents an accessible entry point for users looking to enhance their 3D printing experience.

Since its inception in 2018, Lychee has grown to support over 530,000 users globally, processing more than 1 million slices each month and offering compatibility with 800 different printers. Reflecting its growth and evolution, the company has adopted a new visual identity and redesigned its website to improve accessibility and create a more intuitive experience for users.

3D model libraries and platforms

Like Lychee Library, other companies are developing 3D model platforms, though they often serve different purposes.

For example, Czech-based 3D printer manufacturer Prusa Research launched the Printables Store, a digital marketplace for 3D printable models. This platform enables creators to monetize their designs, with a 20% fee covering website upkeep and payment processing costs. Creators can initially upload one paid model and unlock more slots as they achieve sales.

The company has set a minimum price of $5 to encourage high-quality designs. Operating separately from Prusa’s free model database, this store complements Printables Clubs, offering users the choice between one-time purchases or subscriptions. Various licensing options allow both personal and commercial use, supporting different customer needs.

Back in 2021, Dutch sustainable architecture company Aectual launched the global beta of its digital 3D printing platform at CES 2021, allowing users to design custom architectural elements such as flooring and fixtures using sustainable materials. Powered by its XL system, Aectual uses a proprietary robotic printing process with eco-friendly plant-based bioplastics to ensure scalability and minimize waste.

According to the company, this platform features 12 customizable products and aims to reduce custom architecture costs by 50%. Additionally, Aectual partnered with Arup and ABB Robotics to build and ship orders, with prices starting at €500 for pre-fabricated items.

Nominations for 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards close in mid-October. Don’t Wait: Nominate.

What 3D printing trends do the industry leaders anticipate this year?

What does the Future of 3D printing hold for the next 10 years?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Featured image shows the preview of Lychee Library homepage within Lychee Slicer. Image via Lychee.