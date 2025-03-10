Mallet London Partners with Zellerfeld to Launch 3D-Printed Nebula Shoe

Mallet London, a UK luxury footwear brand, has partnered with Zellerfeld, a US-based 3D printed shoe producer, to launch the Nebula shoe, marking Mallet’s first venture into 3D printing. The Nebula is an updated version of Mallet’s popular Neptune silhouette, reimagined using Zellerfeld’s automated 3D-printing technology. This collaboration offers greater design flexibility, faster production times, and improved material efficiency.

“The potential for 3D printing in the footwear industry is vast, and we’re thrilled to be working with Zellerfeld to bring this vision to life. Their expertise in creating custom-fit, stylish, and functional footwear has been instrumental in making this collaboration a success,” said Evren Ozka, Founder of Mallet London.

Cornelius Schmitt, CEO of Zellerfeld, emphasized that the collaboration allows Mallet to break free from traditional footwear manufacturing limitations, ushering in a new era. “The Nebula is just the beginning. With Zellerfeld, the old rules of footwear no longer apply. Brands can move faster, create more innovative designs, and bring products to market in ways that were previously impossible.”

The new launch contributes to Zellerfeld’s expansion of its network of brands, creators, and innovators. Over the past year, the company has collaborated with companies such as Nike, Louis Vuitton, KidSuper, Moncler, Rains, Cro, and Pangaia.

Mallet London x Zellerfeld Nebula Shoes. Photo via: Mallet

Nebula: Advancing Footwear Design and Functionality

The design of the Nebula shoe takes inspiration from the architectural form of London’s Gherkin skyscraper, with its curves and sculptural silhouette. First launched in 2023 as the Neptune, this design has since become a signature piece in Mallet’s collection.

Utilizing Zellerfeld’s 3D printing technology, the Nebula is now produced as a single seamless unit, eliminating the need for glue, stitching, or excess materials. This method ensures a precise fit, enhanced durability, and results in a fully recyclable product, aligning with sustainability goals.

Available in four colorways—black, red, orange, and oat—the Nebula is priced at $229 and can be purchased exclusively on Zellerfeld.com.

Mallet London x Zellerfeld Nebula Shoes. Photo via: Mallet

Expansion of 3D Printed Footwear Technology

3D printed footwear manufacturing is unlocking new possibilities for customization, sustainability, and performance. Last month, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted Nike a patent for a new 3D printing process for footwear. In this method, Nike 3D prints digital designs directly onto fabric to create the shoe’s upper, then prints the sole directly onto it, eliminating the need for traditional two-part shoe construction.

Nike’s technique allows for advanced material customization, enabling designers to improve strength, rigidity, support, flexibility, and abrasion resistance. By removing adhesives, stitching, and extra material layers, this approach could lead to lighter footwear designs. Furthermore, the new patent (US-12226973-B2) could help reduce material waste, making custom products more sustainable.

Elsewhere, Flexora, a 3D printed footwear project launched in 2024, announced the merging of high-resolution 3D printing technology with algorithmic design to create flexible, performance-oriented shoes. Developed by Global Architecture Studio SASI under the direction of Naomi Kaempfer, Creative Director at 3D printer manufacturer Stratasys, the project allows each pair to be customized to the unique shape of the foot and specific performance needs. SASI Studio explained that this approach not only provides a personalized experience but also offers a sustainable and innovative footwear solution.

Who won the 2024 3D Printing Industry Awards?

Subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter to keep up with the latest 3D printing news.

You can also follow us on LinkedIn, and subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry Youtube channel to access more exclusive content.



Featured image shows Mallet London x Zellerfeld Nebula Shoes. Photo via: Mallet.