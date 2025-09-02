Malin Marine Consultants and NMIS complete MariLight 2.0 with verified emissions and lead-time reductions

Malin Marine Consultants (MMC), part of the Malin Group, working with the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS), has completed the second phase of the Marine Vessel Lightweighting programme, MariLight 2.0. A redesigned tapping ring, manufactured using large-scale additive processes, achieved a 10% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, 90% shorter lead times, and a 13% decrease in vessel weight during testing. NMIS is operated by the University of Strathclyde and is part of the UK’s High Value Manufacturing Catapult.

MMC coordinated the project to move away from conventional manual fabrication toward digitally enabled production. The tapping ring, a component used to reinforce openings cut into vessel decks or tanks, was manufactured at the NMIS Digital Factory using Direct Energy Deposition-Arc (DED-Arc). This process builds metal parts layer by layer with advanced welding techniques, enabling on-demand production with limited waste. Hydrostatic and leak tests under sustained pressure verified the part’s performance. Lloyd’s Register, a global classification and certification body, witnessed the trials to provide independent confirmation.

Misael Pimentel, project lead at NMIS. Photo via the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland.

Consortium members contributed design, modelling and data expertise. Altair, an engineering software company, produced the topology-optimised tapping ring design using its Inspire and Optistruct platforms. Hexagon, a provider of simulation and metrology tools, modelled the DED-Arc process, assessing temperature gradients and distortion prediction. Siccar, a Scottish technology company, delivered a secure data-sharing platform to enable traceability and real-time access to verified information across the supply chain. Defence contractor BAE Systems and Caley Ocean Systems, part of the Pryme Group, also participated in the programme.

Project leads pointed to verification as central to industry adoption. “MariLight 2.0 showcases the real-world potential of large-scale additive manufacturing in the maritime sector. By combining advanced digital processes with rigorous certification protocols, we’ve demonstrated how this technology can support more sustainable, efficient production methods. This project highlights NMIS’s ability to help industry transition to cleaner, more agile manufacturing and helps Scotland progress towards net zero ambitions,” said Misael Pimentel, MariLight 2.0 project lead at NMIS.

Operating a robotic welding arm at the NMIS Digital Factory. Photo via the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland.

Chris Dunn, managing director of MMC, said: “MariLight 2 represented a major step forward in the validation of additive manufacturing, and its potential impact on more sustainable, efficient manufacturing methods within the maritime sector. Having Lloyd’s Register present at the trials, and to then certify the tapping ring greatly enhances confidence in the commercial deployment of these innovative components. As a core member of the project consortium, NMIS played a key role in this, harnessing their technical expertise to manufacture an optimised tapping ring using DED-Arc technology.”

Adam Saxty at Lloyd’s Register added: “Additive manufacturing has enormous potential to assist shipbuilding in becoming more sustainable. As the MariLight 2 project demonstrates, the technology can manufacture highly efficient, topology-optimised components. The results of the testing completed so far are encouraging. Lloyd’s Register is pleased to support the continued development of these advanced manufacturing techniques as they progress toward wider adoption in the industry.”

Process monitoring at NMIS for MariLight 2.0. Photo via the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland.

NMIS is a group of manufacturing research, innovation and skills facilities supported by partners across Scotland. It opened its flagship Renfrewshire building in June 2023, which houses the Digital Factory, the Manufacturing Skills Academy, the Lightweight Manufacturing Centre and a public collaboration hub.

MariLight 2.0 received funding from the Department for Transport’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (Round 4), which supports projects contributing to the UK’s 2050 net-zero maritime emissions target. Results from the topology-optimised tapping ring provide evidence that large-scale 3D printing can reduce emissions, shorten lead times and improve supply chain resilience in shipbuilding.

