MakerVerse reveals expansion plans for 2023

Industrial parts sourcing platform MakerVerse is widening its advanced manufacturing offering via collaborations with industry leaders, improved enterprise integration, and new serial manufacturing capabilities this year.

MakerVerse offers a platform that combines AI-powered instant quotes with a verified global supply chain. MakerVerse has now augmented its premium supply chain to include CNC. MakerVerse announced that, in addition to on-demand services, it now offers additional expertise for serial production orders. Experts will collaborate closely with clients to create, align, and oversee the whole manufacturing and quality plan from beginning to end. This level of expertise ensures consistent, repetitive quality for complex projects.

“In the past year, our platform gained enormous traction with everyone from scaling startups to multinational corporations. What all these companies had in common is the need for fast, reliable, industrial quality parts,” said Dr. Markus Seibold, CEO of MakerVerse. “We’re looking forward to making that even easier for companies of all sizes.”

“We’ve further developed our supply chains to now also successfully handle the most complex production orders,” said Ward Ripmeester, chief operations officer of MakerVerse. “We work with the best manufacturing partners, all fully vetted, to bring industrial quality to all our customers.”

MakerVerse platform CNC user interface. Image via MakerVerse.

Expanding partnerships and CNC machining

Previously, MakerVerse worked closely with industry-leading enterprises to provide high-quality parts. MakerVerse plans to broaden its offering in 2023, building on these existing alliances with EOS, ZEISS, and Siemens. Previously, EOS and MakerVerse collaborated to create EOS’ Contract Manufacturing Network, which connects end users with AM production partners. This network, powered by the MakerVerse partner hub, makes it simple and reliable to order parts.

Similarly, ZEISS, a global technology enterprise in optics and optoelectronics, offers a variety of surface, dimensional, and material property-related assessment reports to MakerVerse platform users. Siemens’ AM Network, a digital order-to-delivery platform for industrial additive manufacturing, has been incorporated with MakerVerse. Furthermore, MakerVerse intends to expand its alliances to expedite the adoption of new manufacturing technologies.

Furthermore, MakerVerse believes that companies should be able to select from a diverse set of highly industrialized manufacturing technologies based on their use case. MakerVerse’s expansion now includes CNC machining for its customers, providing highly precise components made from various materials. Customers can select the manufacturing techniques that best meet their requirements, all from a single platform.

Improved integration for enterprise and novel serial production capabilities

MakerVerse claims that large organizations rely on it for credible parts manufactured using multiple manufacturing technologies. MakerVerse hopes to improve the process for companies to obtain the necessary parts this year.

The MakerVerse platform will include connectors for connecting ERP systems to MakerVerse. Purchases and Requests for Quotations (RFQs) will be capable of being placed from ERP systems, making purchasing more efficient and improving coordination. MakerVerse will also offer joint company accounts for various team members to use to improve collaboration and transparency.

Furthermore, the MakerVerse platform is capable of creating everything from rapid polymer prototypes to metal additive parts. Because of fast quotes and short turnaround times, the platform makes it simple to order on-demand parts. MakerVerse is now broadening its offering to include production orders as well. MakerVerse claims that its expert team can provide in-depth insights and comprehensive, advanced manufacturing plans for challenging projects.

MakerVerse describes this flexibility for both rapid, credible parts and complicated production orders has proven invaluable to businesses. For instance, Hopper Mobility, an urban mobility startup, collaborates with MakerVerse to prepare its sustainable vehicles for serial production.

“We liked that MakerVerse offered various manufacturing technologies and materials,” said Martin Halama, Managing Director, and Co-Founder at Hopper Mobility. “All these options in one platform made things very easy for us.”

MakerVerse leadership team. Image via MakerVerse.

Additive manufacturing expansions

Recently, UK-based 3D printer reseller EVO 3D announced a major expansion of its EVO TECH 3D Robot Printing Cell line. EVO 3D’s pellet 3D printing packages, which were introduced last year, enable users to implement multiple robots, extruders, and software combinations to obtain optimum throughputs and production at scale. Following up on its initial rollout with KUKA, robotic 3D printing software developer Ai Build, and Canadian OEM Dyze Design, the company has further announced two new partners: ADAXIS and REV3RD.

EVO 3D claims the French-Swedish robotics software firm and large-scale AM start-up “were carefully chosen” to add their product lines to the firm’s already robust EVO TECH 3D Robot Printing Cell lineup.

Nano Dimension acquired a 12.12% stake in Stratasys, an Israel-based 3D printer manufacturer. Nano Dimension has established itself as a market leader in the comparative niche 3D printed electronics sector by providing machines that deposit conductive silver nanoparticles as well as dielectric polymer inks at the same time. Yoav Stern, CEO of Nano Dimension, explains, “The purpose of Nano Dimension in buying Stratasys shares is the formation of a strategic investment in a market leader that is well established in a relatively seasoned market segment.”

