Mahdi Naim and KORUX Collaborate on EXOSKYN: A 3D Printed Sneaker Inspired by Human Anatomy

EXOSKYN, a 3D printed sneaker inspired by human anatomy and designed by Lyon-based industrial designer Mahdi Naim for the emerging brand KORUX, is now featured on the international trend platform TrendHunter, where it earned a score of 9.6. This footwear presents a compelling option for those interested in the convergence of technology, design, and the natural form of the human body.

“Designed as an interface between body, code, and material, EXOSKYN opens an alternative path in sneaker design, balancing experimentation and targeted industrialization. The model explores a bio-inspired structure of the human foot, generated through algorithmic design, and printed as a flexible monoblock. On-demand production, no seams, no assembly,” said Mahdi.

Part of the limited-edition Print Step collection, EXOSKYN is produced exclusively on demand and without visible branding, emphasizing the relationship between form, function, and the manufacturing process.

EXOSKYN: Design and Manufacturing

EXOSKYN introduces a distinctive approach to sneaker design by moving beyond conventional shapes and materials. Drawing inspiration from the anatomy of the human foot, the sneaker features a lattice-like framework with ribbed patterns and continuous lines that evoke bones and connective tissue, emphasizing anatomical accuracy over purely aesthetic considerations.

Using advanced 3D printing technology, each sneaker is produced as a single, seamless piece. This manufacturing process eliminates traditional seams, reduces material waste, and improves structural integrity. The engineered material balances flexibility and durability to provide practical comfort and natural movement, supporting effective walkability for this conceptual design.

Central to the project is Mahdi Naim’s expertise in industrial design and 3D printing, which facilitates the integration of technology with wearable design and supports the realization of this concept.

Expansion of 3D Printed Footwear Technology

The EXOSKYN joins a growing lineup of 3D printed footwear innovations from major brands. Gucci, the Italian luxury brand known for blending traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques, unveiled several Cub3d sneakers as part of its Spring Summer 2025 (SS25) collection. The brand developed Demetra, a material made from at least 70% plant-based ingredients, including viscose, wood pulp, and bio-based polyurethane. The bi-material sole combines an EVA-filled interior for cushioning and a TPU exterior, featuring an Interlocking G pattern that creates a 3D effect.

Elsewhere, Syntilay, a footwear company combining artificial intelligence with 3D printing, launched a range of custom-fit slides. These slides are designed using AI-generated 3D models, starting with sketch-based concepts that are refined through AI platforms and then transformed into digital 3D designs. The company offers sizing adjustments based on smartphone foot scans, which are integrated into the manufacturing process.

