Medical & Dental

Madrid Public Hospital Becomes a Certified Manufacturer of Medical Devices

Manufacturing of customized medical devices. Photo via Madrid Public Hospital.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

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