Mach-X Team Secures $5 Million to Integrate 3D Printing and Machine Learning for Hypersonics

U.S. based University of Arizona’s Mach-X engineering team has secured a $5 million U.S. Army grant to develop an alloy manufacturing process that integrates 3D printing and machine learning. The initiative targets the production of critical components for hypersonic vehicles, which travel at least five times the speed of sound.

“This grant reflects how the University of Arizona’s well-regarded expertise in hypersonics and materials sciences can bolster the nation’s defense capabilities,” said University of Arizona Senior Vice President for Research and Partnerships Tomás Díaz de la Rubia. “Developing and fostering research partnerships of this kind helps the U of A shape the future and address pressing challenges, and we are excited to see what the Mach-X team designs.”

Mach-X Team. Photo via University of Arizona.

Advancing Hypersonic Vehicle Materials

Led by Sammy Tin, Patrick R. Taylor Endowed Department Leadership Chair of Materials Science and Engineering, the research team—including Krishna Muralidharan, Oana Cazacu, Andrew Wessman, Benoit Revil-Baudard, Ron Liang, Tribikram Kundu, and Kavan Hazeli—is working with Raytheon, an RTX business, to develop prototypes using nickel alloys capable of withstanding extreme thermal environments.

According to Tin, these components must maintain integrity at temperatures exceeding 1,100 degrees Celsius for extended durations while under significant mechanical stress.

The award follows a $3.1 million Army grant earlier in 2025 for refractory alloy research. “These very significant awards are further evidence that the University of Arizona is a leader in hypersonics research,” said David W. Hahn, the Craig M. Berge Dean of the College of Engineering. “The funding brings together academia, government and industry to expand research capacities while supporting national priorities in homeland security and technology.”

Artististic concept of a hypersonic system. Image via Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

Integrating 3D Printing and Machine Learning

Tin explained that the team’s main task is to identify the optimal metal compositions and design a durable 3D printed microstructure. To support this effort, they will apply machine learning and advanced nonlinear acoustic detection—a nondestructive technique that uses sound waves to evaluate the integrity of printed components—to improve and fine-tune the manufacturing process.

“We can assess quality as the part is built and adjust the process on the spot if necessary,” Muralidharan said, noting the method builds on research by Kundu.

Machine learning will further simulate print formations. “We will train the algorithm on the simpler parts and use it to interpret the acoustic responses from the testing process,” Muralidharan said. “That will tell us with a high degree of confidence if there are defects and which structures are working.”

Advances in Hypersonic Vehicles

In February, researchers at Purdue Applied Research Institute (PARI) announced they are exploring methods to 3D print dark ceramics, enabling complex, heat-resistant components for hypersonic vehicles. Their objective is to develop complex shapes for hypersonic vehicle components while improving scalability and efficiency. Led by Professor Rodney Trice from Purdue’s School of Materials Engineering, the team is using Digital Light Processing (DLP) to adapt these ceramics for additive manufacturing. This 3D printer is housed at PARI’s Hypersonics Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center (HAMTC).

Elsewhere, aerospace manufacturer GE Aerospace demonstrated a new hypersonic dual-mode ramjet engine. According to the company, the new ramjet could unlock high-speed flight and extended range across various multi-mission aircraft. Following testing in the clean air, continuous flow, high-speed propulsion testing facility in Evendale, OH, the hypersonic engine reportedly exceeded performance expectations. It demonstrated the robust operation of a dual-mode ramjet and achieved a threefold increase in airflow, compared to previously flight-tested hypersonic technology demonstrators.

