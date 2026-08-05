MACH 2028 Passes Halfway Mark as General Sales Open

More than half of the exhibition floor for MACH 2028 has already been booked as general sales opened, with organizers urging companies to secure space before the event’s early bird discount deadline.

More than 13,000 square meters of stand space has been reserved nearly two years ahead of the UK manufacturing technology show, which returns to the NEC Birmingham from April 3-7, 2028. The Manufacturing Technologies Association (MTA), which owns and organizes MACH, said the pace of bookings prompted it to move its stand-space ballot for returning exhibitors forward by two months. The remaining floor space has now been opened to the wider market.

The demand follows MACH 2026, which drew 26,000 attendees and more than 500 exhibitors across five halls at the NEC. Organizers said post-show figures from exhibitors pointed to strong inquiry and sales numbers.

Additive Manufacturing’s Place at the Show

Additive manufacturing (AM) has a dedicated presence at MACH. MACH 2026 hosted a 3D Printing & AM Zone in Hall 17, featuring live demonstrations and exhibitor showcases aimed at manufacturers evaluating the technology for prototyping, tooling and production. The zone was hosted by Additive Manufacturing UK (AMUK), which organizers describe as the only UK trade body representing companies in the sector.

The zone was paired with an AM & 3D Printing Knowledge Hub, offering guidance on materials, processes and applications for manufacturers considering adopting the technology. With more than half of MACH 2028’s overall floorplan already committed, AM exhibitors weighing a return to the zone face the same early-booking pressure as the rest of the show.

Stand at MACH 2026. Photo via MACH.

Executive Comments

James Selka, CEO of the MTA, pointed to the turnout at the last edition of the show as a sign of continued interest in the 2028 event. “The response to MACH 2028 is a powerful demonstration of the strength, ambition and resilience of UK manufacturing,” Selka said. “Exhibitors clearly recognise the commercial value of being at the heart of that audience.”

He warned that companies weighing whether to exhibit “must act now or risk missing the location they need.”

James Fudge, Head of Operations at the MTA, described “The scale and speed of rebookings have been exceptional.”

Booking Timeline

Fudge urged companies still weighing participation to move before the early bird deadline. “General sale is now open, but the message is simple, do not delay,” Fudge said.

Exhibitors who book before September 2026 will qualify for the early bird rate, according to the MTA.

MACH’s Track Record With Additive Manufacturing

Trade shows carry outsized weight in AM because the technology still requires hands-on evaluation before most manufacturers commit to it. MACH reflects that with its Knowledge Hubs, structured to connect manufacturers with experts on specific challenges in automation, robotics, additive manufacturing and data analytics, and intended to offer independent technical advice rather than a sales pitch.

MACH 2024 put that structure to direct use when the University of Wolverhampton announced its new UK Centre of Excellence for Additive Manufacturing on day one of the show, a partnership with EOS and AMCM focused on copper 3D printing for space, automotive and aerospace applications. Announcing the Centre at MACH instead of a standalone AM event underscores the exhibition’s role as a platform for major additive manufacturing initiatives.

MACH 2026 expanded on the same model, growing its Knowledge Hubs in scale and scope, with AMUK returning to promote adoption of 3D printing technologies across British industry. Exhibitors booking into MACH 2028 are buying into that track record, not just floor space.

The pattern across both editions helps explain the strong booking pace reported in the release, highlighting MACH’s established role as a venue for AM engagement and industry announcements.

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

Explore the full Future of 3D Printing and Executive Survey series from 3D Printing Industry, featuring perspectives from CEOs, engineers, and industry leaders on the industrialization of additive manufacturing, 3D printing industry trends 2026, qualification, supply chains, and additive manufacturing industry analysis.

Featured image shows MACH 2028 Logo. Image via MACH 2028.