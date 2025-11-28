MACH 2026 to showcase UK manufacturing innovation and industrial resilience

MACH 2026, the UK’s largest exhibition for manufacturing technologies, will return to the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham from 20–24 April 2026. Organized by the Manufacturing Technologies Association (MTA), a not-for-profit body representing the engineering and manufacturing community, the biennial event is expected to draw more than 30,000 professionals across five halls. The show will highlight the latest advances in machining, automation, metrology, additive manufacturing, and digital production systems, reinforcing the UK’s push for economic growth and industrial sovereignty.

Registration has opened for the exhibition, which is sponsored by Lloyds Bank. New and returning exhibitors will demonstrate systems and tools that define the current state of UK manufacturing. MTA confirmed that the 2026 event will feature both long-standing supporters of the show and first-time participants, reflecting confidence in the sector’s capacity expansion and modernization.

Returning after their debut in 2024, MACH’s Knowledge Hubs will expand in scale and scope to deliver practical guidance on adopting new technologies. Each hub is structured to connect manufacturers with experts who can address specific challenges in automation, robotics, additive manufacturing, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and consumable tooling. Strategically located across the exhibition floor, the hubs are intended to offer independent technical advice and direct visitors toward relevant solutions, helping companies identify effective investment strategies that improve productivity and cost efficiency.

The Machining & Tooling Knowledge Hub will receive particular focus in 2026. Supported by companies including Ceratizit, Iscar Tools, Horn, Guhring, ZCC Cutting Tools, Kyocera, Europa Tools, Mapal, and Mitsubishi, the hub will feature seminars on cutting tool technologies, insert geometries, and material optimization. Presentations will examine how incremental tooling improvements influence cycle times, component precision, and operational cost. According to MTA, the program is structured to equip engineers and production managers with data-driven insights for improving manufacturing throughput.

A biennial event that provides visitors and exhibitors the chance to discover all of the latest cutting-edge manufacturing tech under one roof, MACH is part of the MTA cluster. Image via MACH.

MTA’s wider organizational cluster will also be represented at the event. Additive Manufacturing UK (AMUK), which promotes the adoption of 3D printing technologies across British industry, will operate its own Knowledge Hub providing impartial guidance on integrating additive processes into production workflows. Engineering Supply Chain UK (ESCUK), an association focused on strengthening domestic procurement networks, will sponsor the Supply Chain Zone to highlight national capacity and supplier capability. Both groups form part of MTA’s broader mission to reinforce UK manufacturing resilience and promote value creation across interconnected industries.

“MACH is the only show that offers thousands of visitors a fantastic opportunity to explore and see live demonstrations of a wide range of the latest manufacturing technologies and techniques, all under one roof, in one week – without leaving the UK,” said James Fudge, Head of Operations at the MTA. He added that the Knowledge Hub areas “are spearheading our drive to help manufacturers integrate new technologies into their processes and manufacturing systems.” Fudge emphasized that the event enables essential face-to-face contact between buyers and suppliers, strengthening industrial collaboration at a time of rapid technological change.

MACH 2026 Promotional Banner. Image via MACH.

Education remains a major focus for MACH 2026 through the Education and Development Zone (E&D Zone), sponsored by Iscar Tools. The area will host nearly 3,000 students aged 11–18, offering interactive experiences that showcase career pathways in engineering-based manufacturing. Fudge stated that this initiative “demonstrates what a career in advanced manufacturing looks like” and underscores MTA’s commitment to workforce development and skills retention in the UK.

Supporting organizations for MACH 2026 include the High Value Manufacturing Catapult and its centers, the Metalforming Machinery Makers’ Association (MMMA), Automate UK, and Make UK. Their participation extends the event’s collaborative reach into research, automation, and industry advocacy, reflecting the convergence of digitalization and precision engineering within the UK’s industrial ecosystem.

Across five days, exhibitors and visitors will engage in demonstrations and discussions that chart the trajectory of UK production capabilities, from high-precision machining to fully integrated digital manufacturing environments.

For further details and registration, visit machexhibition.com.

