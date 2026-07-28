Materials

Lyten’s 3D Graphene Filament Becomes Standard Material for Modovolo’s BFP Platform

Lyten's 3D Graphene Filament Becomes Standard Material for Modovolo's Modular Aerospace Printer. Image via Lyten.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

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