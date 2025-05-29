Lyten launches motorsports division to bring 3D printed Graphene parts to racing

Lyten, a San Jose-based materials company, has announced the launch of Lyten Motorsports, a new venture focused on supplying the racing industry with parts made from its proprietary 3D Graphene supermaterials. The initiative aims to deliver lighter, stronger, and more sustainable components to motorsports applications, and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, in collaboration with long-time racing supplier INDYCAR Experience.

Founded in 2015, Lyten is known for its multifunctional 3D Graphene platform, a carbon-based material that can be tuned for strength, weight, conductivity, and permeability. Already applied in lithium-sulfur battery development and advanced composites, the material now targets motorsports, an industry where marginal gains in strength-to-weight ratio can offer significant competitive advantages.

“Motorsports sit at the apex of materials innovation,” said Dan Cook, Lyten Co-Founder and CEO. “The introduction of carbon fiber revolutionized the sport, and we believe Lyten 3D Graphene can be the next materials revolution.”

Lyten graphene batteries. Image via Lyten.

Motorsports R&D and manufacturing expansion

The newly established Lyten Motorsports division has been co-located with INDYCAR Experience’s headquarters in Indianapolis. The companies have been testing material designs together for over two years, including on the INDYCAR Experience 2-seat INDYCAR vehicle. Lyten is currently manufacturing 3D printed parts using its own filaments and adhesives, and plans to expand into autoclave composite production.

Beyond additive manufacturing, Lyten also aims to enhance carbon fiber components and replace metal parts with lightweight, cost-efficient composite alternatives. The company expects to deliver parts across a range of U.S. and international racing series.

Scott Jasek, CEO of INDYCAR Experience, noted the strategic value of the partnership: “Challenge #1 is pushing the bounds of known materials. There is tremendous demand for that next materials innovation and Lyten has it.”

Lyten’s broader materials platform

Lyten is a privately held company backed by over $425 million in equity investments from firms including Stellantis, FedEx, Honeywell, Nokia, Prime Movers Lab, and the European Investment Fund. The company’s product lines span batteries, concrete, sensors, and composites, all developed on its 3D Graphene supermaterials platform.

The company lists over 520 patents granted or pending and was named one of TIME’s Top Green Technology Companies in 2024. Lyten currently manufactures its materials and energy storage solutions in San Jose, California.



3D printing’s growing role in motorsports

The use of additive manufacturing in motorsports continues to expand as teams and manufacturers leverage its flexibility for rapid prototyping, lightweighting, and custom component production. Earlier this year, Red Bull Racing revealed how 3D scanning and printing are central to their Formula One development pipeline, enabling faster design iterations and tailored aerodynamic parts.

Similarly, Honda has adopted in-house 3D printing for production tooling and vehicle development across its global R&D network. In a different racing tier, 3D printed components helped secure victory at the 2024 Formula Student Austria competition, showcasing how AM is reshaping not only elite racing but also the future of automotive engineering talent.

Featured image shows the INDYCAR Experience 2-seater outfitted with Lyten’s 3D printed parts. Image via INDYCAR Experience.