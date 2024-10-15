Lynxter’s New High-speed 3D Printer for Industrial Materials to Launch at Formnext 2024

Ahead of Formnext 2024, French 3D printer manufacturer Lynxter has unveiled its new IDEX 3D printer, the S300X – FIL11 | FIL11.

Designed to support industrial thermoplastics, the new system features two independent print heads for high-speed, dual-material 3D printing. Said to rank among the ‘fastest MEX machines,’ the new 3D printer boasts 10,000 mm/s² acceleration and 24 mm3/s extrusion capacity with a 0.4 mm nozzle. What’s more, its duplication feature reportedly unlocks a two-fold increase in productivity.

Lynxter’s CEO, Thomas Batigne, stated that these elevated speeds seek to compete with recent developments in consumer-level 3D printers that have “set new expectations in terms of productivity.” To differentiate from the more affordable 3D printers, Lynxter identified the need to offer an industrial system geared towards high-performance materials.

“We have received numerous requests to extend the value proposition of the S300X – LIQ21 | LIQ11 to other materials,” added Batigne. According to Lynxter, the capacity to process high-performance thermoplastics is ‘indispensable for meeting the demands of durability and quality for industrial parts.’

Lynxter will debut its new dual-extruder 3D printer next month at Formnext 2024. Visitors to the Frankfurt-based trade show will find the company at booth E02 in hall 11.1. European customers can pre-order the 3D printer now via Lynxter’s official website for a discounted launch price of €19,900 before tax.

Lynxter’s new S300X – FIL11 | FIL11 3D printer. Image via Lynxter.

Lynxter’s new high-speed industrial 3D printer

Lynxter leveraged its experience in developing the S300X – LIQ21 | LIQ11 elastomer 3D printer and the multi-material S600D to produce the S300X – FIL11 | FIL11.

The new system embodies Lynxter’s open material and software philosophy, offering wide compatibility with standard filaments and industrial materials like PP, PA-CF, PEKK, TPE/TPU, and HIPS. Lynxter calls its new 3D printer the ‘perfect tool’ for industries requiring robust, high-quality parts.

This is supported by its 80°C heated build chamber and 500°C maximum nozzle temperature. The chamber’s uniform temperature control is said to be essential for maintaining a stable and optimal temperature, mitigating delamination and part deformation risks.

Its in-built dehydration unit can heat up to 60°C, maintaining filament quality and limiting 3D printing defects by reducing moisture absorption. The 3D printer can hold up to two 2kg spools.

Close-up of the S300X – FIL11 | FIL11’s nozzle. Photo via Lynxter.

Central to the S300X – LIQ21 | LIQ11 is high speed and productivity. It boasts maximum 3D printing speeds of 1000 mm/s for the X/Y axes and 50 mm/s for Z. This reportedly makes the S300X – FIL11 | FIL11 one of the fastest extrusion 3D printers on the market, while guaranteeing high-quality 3D printing. Additionally, nozzles can be changed in under five seconds, boosting efficiency and minimizing 3D printer downtime.

Dual extruders reportedly allow it to double productivity through its duplication function, which can simultaneously fabricate two identical parts. The mirror function unlocks the production of symmetrical parts, while the Dual-material mode combines two materials in a single 3D print. The support function reportedly aids the fabrication of more complex designs by prioritizing one nozzle for the primary filament and the second for support material.

To improve accessibility, the new 3D printer includes automatic calibration to simplify the 3D printing process. A step-by-step guided interface is also included to lower the barrier of entry for high-performance parts.

“The proven robustness and performance of the S300X platform coupled with its service and software ecosystem have allowed us to create a common platform,” added Batigne. He believes the new 3D printer is highly responsive, “in tune with the times,” and “soon to be seen in all production workshops.”

Duplication mode on Lynxter’s new S300X – FIL11 | FIL11 3D printer. Photo vis Lynxter.

Lynxter’s new S300X – FIL11 | FIL11 is also advertised as incorporating a health-conscious design. Extrusions 3D printing emits harmful ultrafine particles (UFP) and volatile organic compounds (VOC) that include toxic and carcinogenic chemicals.

To combat this, Lynxter’s new 3D printer includes a closed chamber featuring an industrial-grade HEPA H14 and active carbon filtration system. This reportedly neutralizes 99.995% of fine particles larger than 0.3 microns and VOCs.

Looking to the future, Lynxter also plans to introduce new high-resolution materials alongside the existing SIL-001 and PU-001 offerings. The company is also updating its S300X – LIQ21 | LIQ11 3D printer with new simplified software to make it easier to use without sacrificing quality.

Mirror 3D printing mode on the new S300X – FIL11 | FIL11. Photo via Lynxter.

Technical specifications of the S300X – FIL11 | FIL 11

Print Head Configuration 2 filament print heads FIL11 – Direct Drive in IDEXIndependent single and dual extrusion Extrusion Temperature 500°C max Nozzle Diameter 0.40 mm to 1.20 mm Build Volume 300 x 250 x 280 mm Thermal Environment Heated build plate: 20°C to 160°CHeated chamber: 20°C to 80°CDehydration unit: 20°C to 60°C Dimensions W 1067 x L 676 x H 1006 mm Maximum 3D Printing Speeds X-Y = 1000 mm/s, Z = 50 mm/s Acceleration 10,000 mm/s² Layer Height 100 μm > 1 mm Resolution X-Y = 12.5 μm, Z = 1.0 μm 3D Printing Materials All types of filaments, including brittle and flexible ones, as well as technical materials such as PEKK, PP, PETG-C, PLA, PA, TPE/TPU, HIPS, PVA User Health and Safety Closed and filtered environment (HEPA14 and activated carbon)

