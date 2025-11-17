Lynxter Introduces NEST modules for S300X system

Lynxter, a French manufacturer specializing in industrial silicone 3D printing, has expanded its S300X – LIQ21 | LIQ11 platform with two new modules: NEST – GEL and NEST – POWDER. These additions introduce immersion-based printing processes designed to enhance precision, simplify post-processing, and improve productivity through 3D nesting. The announcement precedes the company’s presentation at Formnext 2025 in Frankfurt, Hall 11.1, booth C69.

Lynxter’s new platform is a compact, open industrial 3D printer optimized for liquid deposition of silicones. The new NEST modules, supplied with a complete starter kit, expand its functionality for industrial, medical, and research use. Both operate as plug-and-play solutions that employ a solvent-free process. Each module uses a surrounding support medium—gel or powder—to fully envelop the printed part during fabrication, maintaining geometry while enabling complex shapes and thin-walled designs. This method also increases productivity by allowing multiple components to be produced simultaneously within the same build volume.

Lynxter’s S300X – LIQ21 | LIQ11 3D printer. Photo via Lynxter.

Thomas Batigne, CEO of Lynxter, said the new modules embody the company’s modular approach. “By providing users with these two new manufacturing options for existing machines, we aim to unlock the technical and economic viability of new applications such as the production of medical devices or industrial protection systems,” he said. Batigne added that these options will soon be available for what the company describes as one of the market’s best-selling technical elastomer 3D printers.

NEST – GEL: immersion printing for thin and complex parts

The NEST – GEL module enables the fabrication of ultrathin, smooth, and geometrically complex silicone components such as industrial bellows, lattices, and pads. The support medium—a reusable gel—is fully water-rinsable, eliminating chemical solvents and post-processing steps. It supports applications in research and industrial environments requiring precision and fine surface detail.

Compatible with the S300X – LIQ21 | LIQ11’s dual independent extrusion setup, the GEL configuration processes high-performance silicones with a heated bed operating from 20 °C to 80 °C and a chamber temperature range of 20 °C to 40 °C. The immersion method allows accurate shaping of flexible components where traditional extrusion methods struggle with unsupported geometries.

NEST – GEL. Photo via Lynxter.

NEST – POWDER: Dynamic Molding for soft silicone applications

3Deus Dynamics, a French company known for its patented Dynamic Molding process, collaborated with Lynxter on the NEST – POWDER module. This configuration uses a water-soluble, reusable powder medium that supports soft silicone structures during printing. It enables the production of complex, medical-grade parts such as anatomical models, standardized training simulators, and device testing prototypes.

Julien Barthès, CEO of 3Deus Dynamics, said the partnership aimed to make the technology widely accessible. “By combining Lynxter’s machine expertise with our materials and process know-how, we have jointly developed a turnkey solution to make our patented Dynamic Molding technology accessible to a wider audience,” he stated. Barthès described the system as a practical route to make 3D printing faster, precise, and adaptable to high regulatory standards.

NEST – POWDER. Photo via Lynxter.

Technical specifications and performance details

Lynxter’s new system provides a build volume of 280 × 220 × 100 mm and supports nozzle diameters from 0.23 mm to 1.04 mm. Layer height ranges between 50 μm and 1 mm. The printer’s design allows the interchange of single or dual independent extrusion heads, with water-soluble support materials in gel or powder form. Its temperature-controlled bed and chamber maintain consistent curing conditions across a range of silicone viscosities.

