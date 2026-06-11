Luyten’s New Tower Crane-Mounted 3D Printer: Technical Specifications and Pricing

Australian construction technology company Luyten 3D has launched the ASCEND A27, described as the “world’s first” tower crane-mounted concrete 3D printer designed to build structures up to 100 m tall.

That claim rests on a structural departure from how concrete 3D printers have worked until now. Conventional systems use gantry frames, which move along fixed horizontal rails and cap out at low-rise heights. The ASCEND swaps that architecture for a tower crane base with a 45 m working radius, allowing a single installation point to cover the footprint of a large building site and follow the structure upward as it rises.

Rapid Deployment and AI-Driven Automation

Getting the machine operational is designed to be fast. Luyten says the crane can be erected and ready within one to two days, after which its AI-driven robotic control systems take over, handling automated print path generation, construction workflow optimisation, and real-time monitoring through the company’s proprietary software platform.

The concrete itself is Luyten’s own Ultimatecrete, a printable mix the company says is engineered specifically for robotic extrusion, with properties optimised for layer-to-layer bonding, pumpability, and consistency across large-scale builds.

The machine is positioned across four sectors: high-rise residential including apartment towers and affordable housing, commercial developments such as hotels and office towers, public infrastructure covering transport projects and utility structures, and industrial facilities including warehouses and logistics hubs. What those applications share is scale, and scale is where traditional construction accumulates its inefficiencies.

Extensive formwork, fragmented subcontractor chains, and high material waste each add cost independently, but on a long project they compound into the kind of schedule blowout that developers absorb as financing exposure. The ASCEND addresses each of those directly, through reduced formwork requirements, automated concrete deposition in place of labour-intensive processes, and robotic precision that cuts material waste at the point of placement rather than after the fact.

That matters most in dense urban markets, where land costs make low-rise construction economically indefensible and the pressure to build vertically is not optional. A printer that cannot follow a building past three storeys does not solve the problem those markets actually present, which is why the 100 m capability is the specification that carries the most weight in what Luyten has brought to market.

ASCEND A27 series concrete 3D printer. Image via Luyten3D.

Technical specifications and pricing

Interested readers can contact Luyten 3D to learn more about details and pricing.

Crane Load Capacity 4.0 t Package Mass 1,900 kg Working Radius 5m-45m Free Standing Height 40m Supported Height 100m Z Axis Speed 400 mm/s R Axis Speed 25 m/min Setup Time 1-2 Days Power Supply 400-415 VAC Wind Rating 20 m/s

3D Printing Industry is inviting speakers for its 2026 Additive Manufacturing Applications (AMA) series, covering Energy, Healthcare, Automotive and Mobility, Aerospace, Space and Defense, and Software. Each online event focuses on real production deployments, qualification, and supply chain integration. Practitioners interested in contributing can complete the call for speakers form here.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on LinkedIn.

Explore the full Future of 3D Printing and Executive Survey series from 3D Printing Industry, featuring perspectives from CEOs, engineers, and industry leaders on the industrialization of additive manufacturing, 3D printing industry trends 2026, qualification, supply chains, and additive manufacturing industry analysis.

Featured image shows ASCEND A27 series concrete 3D printer. Image via Luyten3D.