Lunia 3D invests in Multi Jet Fusion as Welsh 3D printing firm marks five years

Lunia 3D, a Cardiff-based 3D printing company, has marked its fifth anniversary with a major investment in Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology. The move positions the Welsh firm for its next stage of growth, bringing high-volume powder-based production in-house for the first time.

Founded in 2020 by childhood friends Ken Pearce and Yousef Ahmed, Lunia 3D has expanded from a single desktop printer in a garden shed to a professional facility serving clients across the UK. The company’s new MJF system enables faster batch production of engineering-grade parts, reducing reliance on outsourcing and expanding its B2B offering.

“We’ve always known Multi Jet Fusion would be a game-changer – not just for the kind of projects we can take on, but for the speed, efficiency and quality we can deliver,” said Pearce. “Reaching the point where we can invest in this through our own profits is a proud moment. It shows the business is working.”

Ken Pearce of Lunia. Photo via Lunia 3D.

Scaling up for engineering markets

Until now, Lunia 3D had outsourced MJF work to partners to meet demand. With orders increasing, particularly from engineering and product design firms, the team has brought the capability in-house. The investment also coincides with the launch of a new online quoting system, allowing customers to upload 3D models and receive instant pricing for parts.

“Engineering firms in particular don’t want long waits or high minimum orders,” said Ahmed. “With the new tech and instant quoting, we’re targeting those who want quick turnaround and no middleman – just precision parts, fast.”

The company has already delivered standout projects, including a full-size 3D printed prototype of an autonomous vehicle shell for a UK self-driving software developer. The project replaced traditional fibreglass manufacturing, significantly reducing cost and lead time.

Ken Pearce and Yousef Ahmed from Lunia 3D. Photo via Lunia 3D.

From start-up loans to national clients

Early support came from the British Business Bank, whose Start Up Loans programme provided £14,000 to fund Lunia 3D’s first commercial-grade machines. Pearce and Ahmed were later appointed Ambassadors for the initiative, which has distributed more than £50 million to Welsh start-ups since 2012.

“Lunia 3D is a brilliant example of a Welsh start-up that’s taken a clear vision, strong technical skills, and smart use of funding to build a business with real commercial momentum,” said Louise McCoy, Managing Director, Start Up Loans Products at the British Business Bank.

Today Lunia 3D employs a team of four and counts British Airways and Atkins among its growing list of national clients. The firm is now aiming to establish itself as a trusted partner for engineering-ready additive manufacturing.

Multi Jet Fusion gains traction across industrial applications

Lunia 3D’s investment reflects the wider momentum behind Multi Jet Fusion technology. HP’s polymer 3D printing platform has been increasingly adopted for industrial-scale applications, from 3iD’s deployment of AMIS Pro software to optimize MJF workflows, to advances in dental and medical manufacturing. Manufacturers have also highlighted how MJF is unlocking economic volume production of end-use parts, while companies such as Firestorm Labs are integrating HP systems into mobile field units for real-time, on-site production. This growing ecosystem underlines why Welsh firms like Lunia 3D see MJF as central to scaling engineering-grade additive manufacturing.

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our YouTube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Feature image shows Ken Pearce and Yousef Ahmed from Lunia 3D. Photo via Lunia 3D.