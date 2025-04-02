Lumafield Raises $75M to Support Development of  X-ray CT for Quality Inspection

Lumafield, a U.S. company in industrial X-ray CT technology, has raised $75 million in a Series C funding round led by IVP. New investors G2 Venture Partners and Wellington Management joined existing backers Spark Capital, DCVC, Kleiner Perkins, Lux Capital, and Matter Venture Partners. This funding will support Lumafield’s expansion into large-scale applications and next-gen CT solutions. It also strengthens its position in the manufacturing sector as global supply chains shift and the U.S. emphasizes industrial innovation.

“We’re thrilled to have IVP and our partners join us in transforming U.S. manufacturing. Now more than ever, this country needs to invest in cutting-edge technology that keeps American industry competitive, builds unstoppable supply chains, and drives global innovation,” said Eduardo Torrealba, Lumafield’s Co-Founder and CEO.

Lumafield also announced the appointment of Bill Cronin as Head of Revenue. Cronin previously grew Xometry’s sales from $2 million to $450 million and led its 2021 IPO. “I’m excited to help scale Lumafield’s impact and put this groundbreaking technology into the hands of manufacturers looking to rethink quality control and build the next generation of world-changing products,” said Cronin.

Lumafield’s Triton that enables full CT inspection on the factory floor. Photo via Lumafield.

Lumafield’s Offerings and Market Adoption

Lumafield explained that its CT scanners and AI-powered software help engineers detect flaws early, preventing costly failures. These solutions enhance quality control across industries, including electric vehicles, medical devices, and consumer goods. Now, with new funding, Lumafield is integrating high-resolution, non-destructive inspection directly into production lines—turning quality control into a competitive advantage.

The company reported that its annual recurring revenue (ARR) has tripled in two years, highlighting strong demand for its hardware and software solutions. Among its key offerings is the Neptune scanner, designed for R&D and quality labs. The Voyager platform enables cloud-based CT data analysis, while the Triton system performs factory inspections in just 0.1 seconds. By making CT technology more accessible, Lumafield has brought in a wave of first-time users, with 85% of customers adopting the technology for the first time.

Lumafield’s high-throughput Triton CT scanner. Photo via Lumafield.

X-Ray CT Advancements

Besides Lumafield, other companies are also advancing X-ray CT technology in additive manufacturing and quality inspection. For example, in 2021, Carl Zeiss Industrial Metrology (ZEISS) partnered with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) to develop AI-powered X-ray CT for analyzing 3D printed parts. “Due to the complexity of AM parts, X-ray CT is increasingly becoming the preferred technology to qualify the parts. However, AI-based X-ray CT has the potential to revolutionize non-destructive testing (NDT) and metrology beyond just the AM industry,” said Dr. Pradeep Bhattad, Business Development Manager for Additive Manufacturing at ZEISS.

In 2019, Auburn University’s Center for Additive Manufacturing acquired a $1.5 million X-ray CT system for non-destructive testing of aerospace components. The system was acquired with a grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). “With this new system, we can take two-dimensional x-ray pictures of a metal structure for real-time process monitoring or a series of 2D images in 360 degrees of rotation that are then reconstructed into a 3D representation of the build,” said Professor Bart Prorok, Director of Auburn’s Analytical Microscopy Center.

