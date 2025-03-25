Lulzbot unveils its new TAZ 8 desktop 3D printer: Technical specifications and pricing

US-based 3D printer manufacturer LulzBot has introduced the TAZ 8, a Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) desktop 3D printer developed for industrial environments where consistent output and mechanical reliability are essential.

Now available to order, the TAZ 8 is intended for users who need a dependable 3D printing system capable of handling repetitive tasks, varied materials, and ongoing production demands. Built to handle applications such as producing functional jigs, durable prototypes, and manufacturing aids, the TAZ 8 combines structural updates with user-focused features to support day-to-day production needs.

Developed in Fargo, North Dakota, LulzBot highlighted that producing the 3D printer domestically supports a reliable supply chain and allows the company to provide more responsive customer and technical support.

LulzBot TAZ 8 3D printer. Image via LulzBot.

TAZ 8 for enhanced accuracy and control

Equipped with a build volume of 285 x 285 x 285 mm, the 3D printer incorporates dual independent Z-axis movement, supported by 5.18:1 gearboxes and 12mm rods, to help maintain alignment along the X-axis during operation. On the X and Y axes, linear rails are used instead of standard rods, offering increased stability and smoother motion, factors that can influence both speed and print quality, particularly in larger or more complex builds.

To assist with first-layer accuracy, the TAZ 8 features a BLTouch probe for mesh bed leveling. This sensor scans multiple points on the build plate, creating a surface map that the printer uses to adjust nozzle height dynamically during printing. The goal is to ensure consistent first-layer adhesion, even on slightly uneven beds, a detail that can improve overall print success rates.

An active bed cooling system has also been introduced in this model. Unlike passive cooling, this system actively reduces the temperature of the build plate between prints, shortening turnaround times while helping maintain the dimensional stability of printed parts. It’s intended to be especially useful for users working with temperature-sensitive materials or high-throughput production cycles.

Mechanical elements such as D-shaped motor pulleys and flanged bearings have been chosen to support repeatable motion and simplify maintenance. Updates to backlash compensation help reduce the subtle inconsistencies caused by mechanical slack, leading to cleaner transitions and smoother printed surfaces.

In terms of motion control, the printer now uses physical limit switches for homing instead of sensorless methods. This shift is aimed at improving the precision of the printer’s reference positioning. Inside the electronics, the TAZ 8 is powered by LulzBot’s latest Archim control board. The board includes extra stepper channels and is designed to reduce electrical interference during operation, contributing to more stable performance over time.

The TAZ 8 also features a magnetic bed system, allowing users to quickly swap out build surfaces depending on the material or print requirements. Users can choose between different Galaxy Series Tool Heads, available in both single and dual extrusion versions. These tool heads come equipped with high-powered heaters and use direct-drive, dual-drive mechanisms, enabling more consistent extrusion and broader filament compatibility.

On the user interface side, the printer includes a resistive touchscreen that is designed to be responsive even when operated with gloves. The menu system has been updated to support a smoother user experience. Tool head changes can be completed without additional equipment, using a magnetic cap and thumbscrews for faster replacement.

Filament runout and jams are tracked using encoder-based sensors, which pause the print when issues are detected, helping to minimize material waste and downtime. Stainless steel spool holders are included and are designed to support a wide range of spool sizes and materials, whether cardboard or plastic.

TAZ 8 touch screen interface. Image via LulzBot.

Technical specifications and pricing of TAZ 8 desktop 3D printer

Depending on the selected printhead configuration, the TAZ 8 is priced between $5,395 and $5,995. Interested customers can check out more details on TAZ 8, here.

