Lululemon Now Adopts Repeatable 3D Printed System for Store Interiors

Vancouver-based athletic apparel retailer lululemon has partnered with Dutch architectural firm Aectual to produce 3D printed ceiling and storefront components for selected stores worldwide.

For this project, the Dutch firm has developed a system of panels with double-curved geometries. These reference lululemon’s brand elements, including the retailer’s yoga logo and design language, and can be tailored to different store layouts.

The panels depart from standard flat construction, using curved surfaces to create what the architectural firm describes as “immersive, sculptural interiors” that give stores the appearance of being wrapped in three-dimensional fabric.

Completed installations are operational in Milan and at lululemon’s SoHo flagship in New York. Work is underway in Birmingham and Tokyo, with additional cities to follow. The phased rollout indicates that the deployment is occurring incrementally.

Material Sourcing and End-of-Life Provisions

The components are manufactured from what Aectual describes as a recycled consumer waste material blend, supplied under the firm’s Circular Service model. This arrangement theoretically allows lululemon to return panels at the end of their useful life for reprocessing into new products, though the practical economics and uptake rates of such take-back programs in retail environments remain largely untested at scale.

The panels incorporate “fire retardant and UV-stable properties” and have received certification under local building codes in each jurisdiction where they are installed. It is worth noting that these are interior-only applications, and regulatory requirements for such installations tend to be less stringent than for structural or exterior building components.

From a procurement standpoint, the arrangement offers lululemon a degree of consistency that bespoke flagship projects typically cannot. Retail flagships have historically required unique fabrication and sourcing decisions for each location, an approach that carries cost and schedule risk.

A standardized panel system, produced digitally and adaptable to site-specific requirements, reduces the dependencies inherent in fully custom builds. Whether this translates to meaningful cost savings or faster project delivery remains to be seen, as the company has not disclosed comparative figures.

(Left) Aectual’s robotic arm 3D printing a panel incorporating lululemon’s logo geometry. (Right) Recycled material blend used in the 3D printed ceiling and storefront components. Photo via Aectual.

AM Adoption in the Retail Sector

Lululemon’s move aligns with a tentative but growing interest among large retailers in deploying AM where conventional methods prove cumbersome. The rationale is operational in that 3D printing can reduce tooling costs, compress lead times, and accommodate design complexity that would otherwise require expensive molds or specialized labor.

For instance, McDonald’s worked with Philips MyCreation to produce 3D printed pendant lighting for its restaurants. The fixtures feature embossed surface detailing that would have required complex mold production under traditional manufacturing.

By printing the components from recycled and bio-circular plastics, McDonald’s avoided tooling investment and enabled regional production. The design was approved within three months of prototype validation and was planned to be rolled out across restaurants in more than 100 countries.

Even though the application is limited to decorative lighting, it illustrates how retailers are using the technology to address specific pain points in their supply chains.

In another news, retail giant Walmart pursued a different application, partnering with construction 3D printing firm Alquist 3D to add 3D printed pickup expansion structures at select Supercenters. A 5,000 sq. ft. addition in Alabama was completed in one week, with walls reaching 16 ft. in height printed over 75 hours.

Project partners claim the build came in under budget relative to conventional construction methods and used less material than initially projected. The project followed an earlier 8,000 sq. ft. expansion in Tennessee, where process challenges informed subsequent improvements in execution.

