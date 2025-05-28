Luleå University of Technology team advances autonomous aerial 3D printing with experimental chunk-based framework

Researchers at Luleå University of Technology in Sweden have demonstrated a fully autonomous aerial additive manufacturing (AM) framework capable of fabricating 3D structures using drones. The system, developed by Marios-Nektarios Stamatopoulos, Jakub Haluska, Elias Small, Jude Marroush, Avijit Banerjee, and George Nikolakopoulos, combines optimized mesh decomposition with advanced flight control and has been validated through successful real-world printing of foam structures.

The work is detailed in a recent preprint submitted to the Journal of Automation in Construction and has not yet been peer-reviewed. A video demonstration of the system is available here.

Autonomous aerial AM: From simulation to execution

The proposed method uses a decomposition algorithm to break down CAD models into printable substructures, or “chunks”, which are organized in a dependency graph. These chunks are sequentially assigned to drones based on printability and interconnection constraints. The team built a custom hexacopter equipped with a pressurized canister containing expandable polyurethane foam. The UAV extrudes the material during flight, following manufacturing paths generated via the Cura slicer software.

To maintain accurate deposition, the researchers implemented a Nonlinear Model Predictive Control (NMPC) system with a disturbance estimator. This offset-free controller adjusts for airflow, weight change due to foam depletion, and ground effect, issues that typically disrupt drone stability during close-to-ground operations.

Schematic overview of the aerial additive manufacturing system architecture. Image via Luleå University of Technology.

Experimental validation: Hexagons and hollow rectangles

The aerial AM framework was tested in a motion-capture-equipped indoor arena using two geometries: a rectangular shell with a hollow center and a hexagonal mesh. Each model was successfully decomposed into eight chunks and printed in layers, with the UAV autonomously navigating to and from its home position for canister swaps. To prevent air draft interference from the drone’s own rotors, a protective skirt was added to the extruder, and a stair-step interlocking pattern was used to improve adhesion between chunks.

Tracking errors remained within 2–6 cm, and a 3D voxel-based volumetric comparison of printed vs. reference paths confirmed minimal deviation. While some deformation from air drafts was observed, the printed shapes retained sufficient accuracy and cohesion to demonstrate feasibility for more complex construction tasks.

Snapshots of the UAV sequentially printing chunks of the test geometry. Image via Luleå University of Technology.

Aerial AM in the broader research landscape

Luleå’s work builds on earlier aerial AM concepts developed by other institutions, such as those from Imperial College and the University of Bath, but pushes the field closer to real-world deployment. In 2022, UK-based researchers developed a swarm of drones capable of collaboratively 3D printing intricate concrete structures, marking one of the first fully aerial construction 3D printing frameworks. This system utilized scanning drones to guide extruder-equipped drones, ensuring precise layer deposition and overlap.

Similarly, the “Break the Grid” initiative by GXN Innovation proposed drone-based 3D printing systems to apply insulation to aging high-rise buildings, aiming to reduce labor costs and human interaction in construction processes. These developments underscore the potential of aerial AM in revolutionizing construction methodologies.



Toward scalable multi-UAV construction

This study marks a significant step toward autonomous aerial 3D printing. While prior aerial construction research focused on simulations or limited emulations, this framework integrates hardware design, path planning, slicing, and autonomous control into a single functional system. The authors highlight future goals including deployment of simultaneous multi-drone printing, integration with higher-strength construction materials, and improved CFD-based material flow analysis.

Final cured foam structure printed by UAV using the autonomous chunk-based method. Image via Luleå University of Technology.

Featured image shows the aerial robotic constructor building a foam chunk using the proposed mesh decomposition framework. Image via Luleå University of Technology.