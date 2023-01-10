Lubrizol introduces novel TPU solution exclusively for HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing

Ohio-based chemicals and materials company Lubrizol has announced the release of ESTANE 3D TPU M88A thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) under a selective availability program.

This grade was specifically developed and certified for HP‘s Jet Fusion 5200 series, a 3D printing solution suitable for production applications. ESTANE 3D M88A is a versatile and long-lasting material ideal for manufacturing parts and the printing of complicated geometries and lattice structures says the company.

“The team has been working diligently with our partners to develop a new grade that is flexible, durable with good aesthetics and design flexibility while maximizing operational efficiencies for our customers by minimizing manual labor needed,” said Gert-Jan Nijhuis, General Manager for Lubrizol.

Lubrizol’s TPU solution for HP’s Jet Fusion 5200 series. Image via Lubrizol.

How is ESTANE 3D M88A compatible with HP’s MJF technology?

ESTANE 3D TPU M88A was developed in close partnership with HP as a certified HP materials partner. ESTANE 3D TPU M88A is a soft, versatile polymer that is ideal for processing and unpacking in HP’s industrial-grade Jet Fusion 5200 printers that use powder bed fusion technology. It has undergone extensive testing and development at Lubrizol’s Avid Product Development and Advanced Materials facilities, as well as with beta partner Prototal AB.

The release of ESTANE 3D TPU M88A in the first quarter of 2023 will enable additive manufacturing companies to efficiently target a multitude of final parts while benefiting from HP’s enhanced 3D printing technology. According to Lubrizol, the new material allows for 45% faster printing times than the existing Lubrizol TPU on the market. At room temperature, applications can be quickly unpacked, enabling flexible production schedules.

ESTANE 3D M88A enables softer TPU-based lattice designs which can be dyed – instead of coated to provide a broad range of color options, resulting in brighter finished colors than other TPU parts. The new material is used in prosthetics and orthotics, and is suitable for a variety of consumer, industrial, and automotive applications, with numerous customization and personalization options.

“Our material expertise and solutions combined with a broad portfolio of 3D printing capabilities enable us to transform customers’ visions into new innovations, providing end-to-end solutions. From prototyping to mass production, Lubrizol is fully equipped to be your collaborative development partner,” added General Manager for Lubrizol.

HP’s Jet Fusion 5200 series. Image via HP.

Materials compatible with HP’s MJF technology

Previously, AM finishing systems manufacturer DyeMansion, launched 17 novel colors designed specifically for post-processing 3D printed grey HP MJF parts made of Polyamide 12. (PA12). After commercialization in July 2020, the vibrant color range allowed a whole new set of applications for grey 3D printed parts. Customers who own an HP Jet Fusion 4200 or 5200 system were able to participate in a beta program to test the new color range prior to its release.

Furthermore, Materialise, a Belgian software and 3D printing service provider announced the addition of the Ultrasint thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) 01 from German chemical company BASF to its portfolio of 3D printing materials. This material is intended for use with HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 5200 Series of 3D printers. Materialise is said to be the first company to offer BASF’s TPU powder via its online platforms Materialise OnSite and i.materalise, along with its offline prototyping and manufacturing services. “For nearly three decades Materialise has offered its customers access to the latest and most innovative products, technologies, and manufacturing infrastructure,” states Pieter Vos, Marketing Director at Materialise Manufacturing.

