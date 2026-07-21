Medical & Dental

Low-cost 3D printed sensors could widen access to diagnostics

University of Brighton develops low-cost 3D printed medical sensors. Photo via University of Brighton.
Paloma Duran

Paloma Duran holds a BA in International Relations and an MA in Journalism. Specializing in writing, podcasting, and content and event creation, she works across politics, energy, mining, and technology. With a passion for global trends, Paloma is particularly interested in the impact of technology like 3D printing on shaping our future.

Previous Article
Six Hands, Six Purposes: Yale's 3D Printed Prosthetic Set
Next Article
EU project grows living bone, fat and muscle with a new bioprinting method