Lithoz to debut three ceramic material upgrades and new CeraFab S320 printer at ceramitec 2026

Lithoz, an Austrian manufacturer of ceramic 3D printers and materials, will debut three upgraded ceramic materials for industrial production at Ceramitec 2026 in Munich, Germany. Announced on March 9, 2026, the materials are optimized for serial production using the company’s lithography-based ceramic manufacturing (LCM) technology. The company will also demonstrate its CeraFab System S320 3D printer, featuring a significantly expanded build platform.

The materials introduced at the event include upgraded variants of Lithoz’s alumina, zirconia, and alumina-toughened zirconia (ATZ) formulations. According to the company, the materials are designed to improve reliability and repeatability in industrial additive manufacturing environments while maintaining the precision required for technical ceramic components.

CeraFab S320 printer. Image via Lithoz.

Three ceramic material upgrades for industrial additive manufacturing

The new LithaLox alumina variant combines high-purity ceramic properties with improved processability for industrial workflows. The formulation enables wall thicknesses of up to 12 mm and a solid loading of 55 vol%, which helps reduce shrinkage variation during sintering while maintaining high bending strength. These changes are intended to simplify production of dense alumina components while preserving the dimensional accuracy associated with Lithoz’s LCM process.

Lithoz is also introducing an updated LithaCon zirconia material designed to reduce variation across large production runs. The company reports improvements in fracture toughness and cleanability, as well as a higher Weibull modulus, a statistical reliability metric used to evaluate the variation of strength in ceramic components. Higher Weibull modulus values indicate more consistent mechanical performance across manufactured parts, which is particularly important for threaded components such as dental implant screws.

A third material that will be introduced at Ceramitec is a medical grade LithaCon ATZ formulation. Alumina-toughened zirconia combines properties of both alumina and zirconia, offering high strength and toughness alongside improved wear resistance. The manufacturer states the new medical-grade material supports wall thicknesses up to 17 mm and a measured bending strength of 993 MPa. The material is intended for medical devices including dental implants, surgical tools, and other MedTech components produced under the company’s ISO 13485-certified quality management system.

Large-format ceramic printer and production components on display

Alongside the material launches, Lithoz will present the novel CeraFab System S320, a ceramic 3D printer designed for higher throughput manufacturing. The system features a build platform approximately five times larger than earlier CeraFab systems and will be demonstrated at the company’s booth during the exhibition.

Several application examples produced using Lithoz’s LCM technology will also be displayed at Ceramitec. These include ceramic casting cores for manufacturing single-crystal turbine blades produced by Safran Aircraft Engines, a large atomic layer deposition ring for semiconductor processing designed by Plasway and produced by Alumina Systems, and patient-specific ceramic hearing aid earmoulds designed by OC GmbH and manufactured by CADdent using Lithoz medical printers.

Casting core range on build platform. Photo via Lithoz.

ALD ring by Alumina Systems. Photo via Lithoz.

Otoplastic by OCGmb and CADent. Image via Lithoz.

Additional exhibits include zirconia dental implants produced on a CeraFab S65 Medical platform and aluminium nitride cooling components designed for semiconductor thermal management applications. According to Lithoz, these examples highlight the growing adoption of ceramic additive manufacturing across aerospace, semiconductor, dental, and medical industries.

Commenting on the company’s presence at ceramitec, Lithoz CEO Johannes Homa said the event provides an opportunity to demonstrate how ceramic additive manufacturing is moving toward repeatable industrial production. “Our LCM technology has matured a lot and most inquiries for parts get straight to the point,” he said, emphasizing the company’s focus on real-world applications and scalable manufacturing workflows.

Ceramic 3D printing moves toward industrial production

Ceramic additive manufacturing is still moving toward wider industrial adoption, with repeatability, material consistency, and qualification requirements frequently cited as key challenges in scaling production. Previous work involving Lithoz, HRL Laboratories, and the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has highlighted the importance of improving process reliability to enable production use of ceramic AM technologies. Lithoz’s lithography-based ceramic manufacturing (LCM) process is designed to support this transition by combining photopolymer-based printing with controlled debinding and sintering to produce dense technical ceramic components with high dimensional accuracy.

Recent industry developments suggest this transition is beginning to take shape. At Formnext 2025, Lithoz showcased a range of functional components produced through its “Ceramic 3D Factory” network of contract manufacturers and research institutes, demonstrating applications across aerospace, semiconductor, and medical sectors.

Company leadership has also indicated that demand for ceramic additive manufacturing is increasingly shifting from experimental projects toward repeatable production workflows, reflecting broader maturation of the technology. Industry events such as AM Ceramics 2025 similarly point to growing adoption of ceramic 3D printing as materials, printer platforms, and application knowledge continue to evolve toward industrial deployment.

