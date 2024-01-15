Lithoz reveals record growth with a 30% increase in 3D printer sales for 2023

Austrian ceramic 3D printing specialist Lithoz has disclosed a substantial 30% increase in the sale of 3D printers compared to 2022, alongside increased material production.

According to Lithoz’s report, the company has reaffirmed its global market leadership position in ceramic 3D printing, highlighting strong sales performance. In 2023, Lithoz’s major focus was the introduction of the ‘Ceramic AM Factory,’ employing Lithography-based Ceramics Manufacturing (LCM) 3D printers for industrial mass production. Lithoz says most machines were sold to partners with multiple Lithoz 3D printers, highlighting the significant role of serial production in the company’s 2023 results.

“By establishing these interconnected machine parks, Lithoz is driving the growth of serial production in ceramic 3D printing,” said Dr. Johannes Homa, Lithoz CEO. “We’re working consistently with our customers to scale up to mass production. With one of our partners now producing well over one million parts per year, it’s fantastic to see all the effort paying off!”

Lithoz CeraFab S65. Photo via Lithoz.

Lithoz’s comprehensive 3D printing technologies

Surpassing metal limits in harsh conditions, Lithoz’s LCM technology has shown advancements in 3D printing with high-performance ceramics in the aerospace sector. The CeraFab S65 incorporating LCM enables precise 3D printing of ceramic casting cores for aircraft turbine blades, reducing development time. Its multi-material 3D printers improve efficiency, allowing tailored porosity and complex designs. Scaled-up production by Lithoz showcases the potential for aerospace components like ceramic RF filters and silicon nitride aerospike nozzles.

Besides highlighting serial production, Lithoz strategically developed an inclusive ceramic 3D printing portfolio, consolidating various aspects of the technology. Investments in Laser-Induced Slipcasting (LIS) technology, LSD-Print, and multi-material manufacturing via AMAREA Technology contributed to Lithoz’s positive 2023 performance, says the company.

Last year in December, Lithoz and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) collaborated in a Cooperative R&D Agreement, concentrating on Lithoz’s 3D printing technology for non-oxide ceramics. Employing LIS technology, the Lithoz CeraMax Vario V900 3D printer employs laser slurry drying to achieve precise net shaping.

This project sought to enhance high-refractive index non-oxide ceramics, such as silicon carbide, intended for extreme temperature applications. The objective was to industrialize the production of ultra-high-temperature ceramic parts, with thorough material performance evaluation for aerospace applications.

Looking ahead to 2024, Lithoz has outlined plans to bolster the growth of ceramic 3D printing by expanding the number and capabilities of service bureaus globally. The company aims to establish machine parks and broaden its range of ceramic 3D printed solutions, further advancing the capabilities of the Ceramic AM Factory for serial mass production and driving innovation in industrial applications.

Lithoz company logo. Image via Lithoz.

What does the future of 3D printing for the next ten years hold?

What engineering challenges will need to be tackled in the additive manufacturing sector in the coming decade?

To stay up to date with the latest 3D printing news, don’t forget to subscribe to the 3D Printing Industry newsletter or follow us on Twitter, or like our page on Facebook.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to our Youtube channel? Featuring discussion, debriefs, video shorts, and webinar replays.

Are you looking for a job in the additive manufacturing industry? Visit 3D Printing Jobs for a selection of roles in the industry.

Featured image shows Lithoz CeraFab S65. Photo via Lithoz.